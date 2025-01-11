Pete Davidson Is 'Doing a Lot Better' After Mental Health Issues: 'He’s Taking Care of Himself'
After enduring quite a few rough patches with addiction and mental health, an insider spilled that Pete Davidson is "doing a lot better" these days.
The comedian has proved that to be true recently, as he started stepping back into the spotlight again, having made a cameo on the November 2 episode of Saturday Night Live and hitting the NYC red carpet for All In: Comedy About Love in December.
"He’s taking care of himself, eating right, listening to his doctors and staying away from booze and marijuana," the source shared. "Pete feels proud of what he’s accomplished."
The update comes after a source claimed in November that the Bupkis star, 30, was in rehab again following a bad breakup from The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas. However, the latter was quick to deny the gossip.
"Never dated Pete. False rumor! I’m friends with his sister. Case closed," the reality star wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "Just spoke to his sister. He’s not in rehab and has been sober for months. Can’t believe this s---. It’s very insulting to his recovery and my mental health. He’s literally home."
Davidson squashed the rumors as well by attending the November 18 Brooklyn Nets game with his mom, where he looked happy and healthy.
The actor has also adapted a new mentality when it comes to the world of Hollywood, as he's sick of being notorious for his love life after dating stars like Kim Kardashian, Madelyn Cline and Ariana Grande.
"I just want to be known for doing good work. I want to be out there only when it’s [a] movie, stand-up, charity, or business ventures," he explained to W Magazine. "That’s when I want to be seen. I don’t want to be this f------ loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am."
"In The Sopranos, there’s this line from Tony that’s like, ‘You ever feel like you got into something at the end? When the good times were over?’ That’s how I feel about show business and being a celebrity. It’s over," the Staten Island native declared.
"When you’re first coming up, and getting all these offers, it’s hard to say no, because you’re hungry," he recalled. "I made the mistake of doing literally everything. Now I’m older and wiser, and I’m realizing that less is more."
