CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS 'Cheap' Pete Hegseth Dragged as Wife Is Accused of Wearing $15 Temu Dress to White House Correspondents' Dinner: 'Terrible Taste' Source: mega Jennifer Rauchet appeared to wear a dress from the China-based knockoff online store. Allie Fasanella April 28 2026, Published 5:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Pete Hegseth's wife is the subject of online chatter after she was accused of wearing a $15 Temu dress to the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Jennifer Rauchet, 41, hit the red carpet on Saturday, April 25, in a pale pink, knee-length cocktail dress that cinched at the waist with a satin sash featuring a rhinestone embellishment. She styled the off-the-shoulder look with a floral appliqué bag and glitzy braided sandals courtesy of Steve Madden. Days later, the outfit continues to cause a stir online, with some on social media calling the Secretary of War "stingy" for not buying his wife an expensive dress for the glamorous event.

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Source: mega Temu is known for selling cheap items inspired by designer outfits.

China-based online store Temu is notably known for offering knock-off versions of designer items at a major discount. According to RadarOnline.com, it was discovered that a similar dress to the one Rauchet donned Saturday night was previously sold by the British-Italian brand Veni Infantino for around $330. "Pete Hegseth's wife wore a dress from Temu to the White House Correspondents Dinner (I'm not joking)," one X user claimed on Monday, April 27. The account shared side-by-side photos for evidence.

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'She Needs to Leave His Stingy A--'

Source: @ellad3vi//x People are accusing Pete Hegseth of being 'stingy.'

Someone replied, "Ugh, she's married to Pete Hegseth, we already know she's got terrible taste." "Pete walking around in $10,000 tailored, Italian suits and his wife wearing temu, very Maga," another person added. "She needs to leave his stingy a--," a third chimed in, while a fourth added, "He's too cheap." A fifth said, "They have so much $ why would she do this to herself? it’s non sensical to me."

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'Who Cares Where It's From?'

Source: mega Laura Loomer came to Jennifer Rauchet's defense.

Meanwhile, others swooped in to defend Rauchet. Far-right political activist Laura Loomer, for one, responded, "She looks great! Who cares where it’s from?" "Jennifer Hegseth looks smart, confident, and stunning in that dress. It doesn’t matter if it’s Temu or Tom Ford. Real beauty >>>>>> price tag," she added. Another account sounded off, "Literally no one cares, as long as she looks great in it, it could come from Goodwill."

Inside the White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

Source: mega Pete Hegseth looked on as Donald Trump gave a press conference after a gunman opened fire during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.