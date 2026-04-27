Who Is the Alleged White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooter? What to Know About Cole Tomas Allen
April 27 2026, Published 6:55 a.m. ET
New details emerged regarding Cole Tomas Allen, the 31-year-old California man accused of targeting President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25. Authorities apprehended Allen outside the Washington Hilton shortly after he allegedly opened fire during this prestigious event celebrating press freedom.
Cole Tomas Allen Targeted Donald Trump and Other Government Officials
Armed with a shotgun, handgun and knives, Allen posed a significant threat. Fortunately, a Secret Service agent sustained a gunshot wound but survived due to his ballistic vest. He returned home from the hospital later that evening.
The POTUS commended First Lady Melania Trump for her calmness under pressure while evacuating from the event.
The alleged shooter reportedly aimed at Donald and his cabinet members, according to acting attorney general Todd Blanche.
He stated, "We believe it was administration officials."
Investigators continue to explore the exact motivations behind the attack.
Cole Tomas Allen's Disturbing Manifesto
Cole's sister provided insights into his troubling behavior, claiming he often made radical statements and referenced a plan to "fix the issues with today's world."
Donald acknowledged that Cole had sent a manifesto to his family before the shooting, stating, "When you read his manifesto, he hates Christians, that's one thing for sure."
He described the suspect as "a sick guy" with strong anti-Christian sentiments.
The alleged manifesto raised alarms, prompting Cole's brother to contact the New London Police Department, expressing concern about his brother's intentions. This troubling behavior suggests that the family recognized the potential for violence.
"I think his sister or his brother actually was complaining about it," Donald continued. "Even complaining to law enforcement."
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Cole Tomas Allen Is a Teacher and an Engineer
Cole, a trained engineer and part-time teacher, graduated from the California Institute of Technology in 2017. He had recently earned a "teacher of the month" award.
A former volleyball teammate described him as a "borderline genius," highlighting the contrast between his accomplishments and his alarming actions.
Donald Trump Called Cole Tomas Allen a 'Very Sick Person'
Donald condemned Cole as a "whack job" and "lone wolf," emphasizing that he acted alone.
"He was a sick person, a very sick person," Donald remarked during an impromptu press conference. "He was running full blast, and they got him before he got any further. I was very far away, he wasn't anywhere close to breaching the doors of the ballroom. My impression is he was a lone wolf whack job."