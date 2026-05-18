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Pete Hegseth Trolled Over 'Atrocious' Impression of Donald Trump: 'Never Do That Again' — Watch

Split photo of Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump
Source: @cspan/x;mega

Critics didn't find Pete Hegseth's Donald Trump impression amusing.

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May 18 2026, Published 6:32 p.m. ET

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Pete Hegseth was mocked online after he did an impression of Donald Trump.

The viral moment came at a campaign event for Kentucky GOP Congressional candidate Ed Gallerin as the secretary of war recalled what the president told him when he was first hired.

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Source: @cspan/x

Pete Hegseth debuted an impression of Donald Trump.

"When he first offered me this job, he said, 'Pete, You are going to have to be tough as s---,'" Hegseth said in his best Trump voice, using hand gestures and putting on an exaggerated facial expression.

"Sorry, he did," Hegseth, 45, confessed with a laugh as the audience chuckled.

"'You ready? They're gonna come after ya,'" he added in his Trump tone again. "And boy was he right."

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Social Media Mocked Pete Hegseth's Impression

Photo of Social media users told the politician to 'never' do the impression again.
Source: @cspan/x

Social media users told the politician to 'never' do the impression again.

Critics weren't a fan of the bit, with one person asking on X, "How come I’m not laughing?"

"Ew never do that s--- again, that was atrocious," declared another individual, with a third quipping, "Hegseth certainly has the s--- part down. He's a gigantic piece of s---. Way to go, Pete."

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'Gravelly Mob Boss Voice'

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Photo of Pete Hegseth revealed what Donald Trump told him when he gave him a job in his administration.
Source: @cspan/x

Pete Hegseth revealed what Donald Trump told him when he gave him a job in his administration.

"The funniest thing about Trump impressions is everybody always immediately drops into the exact same gravelly mob boss voice," someone else penned. "Also 'you’re gonna have to be tough as s---' sounds less like someone getting appointed Secretary of Defense and more like a football coach talking to a backup linebacker before rivalry week."

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Photo of Social media users poked fun at Pete Hegseth's 'duck lips.'
Source: @atrupar/x

Social media users poked fun at Pete Hegseth's 'duck lips.'

Hegseth was picked on just a week prior when he was questioned about the Pentagon's budget to fund the Iran war, as he had pursed lips throughout the meeting.

People were quick to laugh over his appearance, with one person writing on X, "Hegseth's duck lips are on fleek this morning."

"All of these 'old-fashioned alpha males' like Hegseth sure love to clock time in the makeup chair," someone else penned.

Others accused him of being drunk after reports claimed former colleagues worried about his alcohol intake — an allegation his rep slammed.

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Pete Hegseth Defends the President

Photo. ofPete Hegseth called Donald Trump 'the sharpest and most insightful commander-in-chief we’ve had in generations.'
Source: mega

Pete Hegseth called Donald Trump 'the sharpest and most insightful commander-in-chief we’ve had in generations.'

The government official has remained one of Trump's loudest defenders despite dropping poll numbers and concerns over his health.

The secretary recently lashed out at San Diego Democrat Sara Jacobs during a Capitol Hill hearing in April when she asked, "Do you believe that the president is mentally stable enough to be the commander-in-chief? It pains me to even have to ask this about our president, but my constituents' lives are at stake."

"Did you ask the same question of Joe Biden for four years?" Hegseth replied, to which Jacobs responded, "Mr. Secretary, Joe Biden is not the President. Mr. Trump has been president for a year and a half."

"I won’t even engage with the level of disparagement that you’re putting on the commander-in-chief," the Republican shot back. "He’s the sharpest and most insightful commander-in-chief we’ve had in generations."

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