Politics Pete Hegseth Fiercely Defends Donald Trump as He's Cornered on 'Unhinged' President's Rumored Cognitive Decline Source: mega 'He’s the sharpest and most insightful commander-in-chief we’ve had in generations,' the defense department chief said during a hearing on Wednesday, April 29. Allie Fasanella April 29 2026, Published 6:41 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Pete Hegseth defended Donald Trump before Congress as he was confronted over the president's mental state amid the war in Iran. "It pains me to even have to ask this about our president, but my constituents' lives are at stake," San Diego Democrat Sara Jacobs told Hegseth during a Capitol Hill hearing on Wednesday, April 29. "Do you believe that the president is mentally stable enough to be the commander-in-chief?" The Pentagon chief fired back, "Did you ask the same question of Joe Biden for four years?"

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Source: mega Pete Hegseth slammed the 'disparagement' of the president.

"Mr. Secretary, Joe Biden is not the President. Mr. Trump has been president for a year and a half," Jacobs replied. Hegseth shot back, "I won’t even engage with the level of disparagement that you’re putting on the commander-in-chief. He’s the sharpest and most insightful commander-in-chief we’ve had in generations." Rumors that the 79-year-old president is declining cognitively have ramped up since the U.S. launched an attack in Iran earlier this year — in part because he frequently rants about the situation on social media in the middle of the night.

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Donald Trump Has Made Countless Controversial Posts

Source: mega; @Realdonaldtrumop/truthsocial Donald Trump's mental state has been called in to question.

In one recent post, Trump threatened "a whole civilization will die tonight" if Iran didn't agree to his demands amid the conflict. Another viral post that Jacobs displayed during the hearing showed an AI-generated image of Trump seemingly depicted as Jesus healing a man. It was dubbed "blasphemous" and was eventually taken down amid the backlash. “How can I explain this next post to my constituents?” Jacobs asked Hegseth. "I’m Jewish, so this doesn’t really bother me, but my understanding is that this is quite offensive to many Christians. So how do you explain this post?"

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'We Have an Incredible Commander-in-Chief'

Source: mega Rumors that Donald Trump is declining cognitively have ramped up since the war with Iran began in February.

The Secretary of War responded, "I’m not here to explain the post. We have an incredible commander-in-chief, okay, who puts our troops first." "Did you want to ask that question after you and your fellow Democrats defended Joe Biden, who could barely speak?" he added. Jacobs pointed out that Trump's alleged cognitive decline had nothing to do with a political party, noting even former Republican congresswoman "Marjorie Taylor Greene said he's out of control and gone insane."

Some People Have Called for the 25th Amendment

Source: mega Former MAGA allies have turned on the president amid the conflict in the Middle East.