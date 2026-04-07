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'This Man Is Deteriorating at a Rapid Rate': Political Strategist Sounds the Alarm on Donald Trump's Mental Fitness

pic of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Veteran political strategist James Carville said you don't have to be a doctor to know Donald Trump is declining at a rapid rate.

April 7 2026, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

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Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said that President Donald Trump’s rapidly declining cognitive health is more evident than ever, following his obscene Easter Sunday Truth Social post that has sparked global outrage.

The 81-year-old, best known as the lead strategist in Bill Clinton's successful 1992 presidential campaign, has been railing against Trump’s unfitness for the presidency and told MS NOW’s Ari Melber on the Monday, April 6, episode of The Beat that it’s getting worse.

“You don’t have to be a neurologist or Dr. Jonathan Reiner or anything like that. We’ve all had experience with people aging. We’ve all had this experience. And you could just look at the guy as just an average person and say, ‘This man is deteriorating at a really rapid rate,’” he said.

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image of Donald Trump recently rambled in a speech.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently rambled in a speech.

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Reiner, a CNN medical analyst and cardiologist who famously treated late former Vice President Dick Cheney, has frequently raised concerns regarding the health and mental fitness of the 79-year-old president.

The Ragin’ Cajun’s comments came following a clip Melber played of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones blasting “sick” Trump’s “clown show” in Iran and the obscene Easter Sunday post in which the president threatened Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, writing on Truth Social, “Open the F---- Strait, you crazy b------” and signing off obnoxiously with, “Praise be to Allah. President Donald J. Trump.”

“I don’t know, I mean, but it’s evident. I mean, Alex Jones sees it, you see, can see it all over the right. Got Megyn Kelly and Tucker [Carlson] fighting with Mark Levin. I can’t even keep track of all of them. They hate each other when they hate us,” Carville said.

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image of James Carville said the president could resign by next year.
Source: MEGA

James Carville said the president could resign by next year.

The outspoken Trump critic has said that the aging POTUS' recent foreign policy decisions, specifically regarding Iran, are signaling the "end of the Republican Party as we knew it," describing a party in "descent" and consumed by internal finger-pointing.

He has insisted that a "collapse" is underway, even predicting that Trump might resign by next year as his political influence wanes following potential Democratic gains in Congress.

Carville has consistently characterized the president’s actions as "consistently foolish" and "disconnected," arguing that Trump lacks a "normal human response."

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image of Dr. Vin Gupta also thinks the president is declining.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Vin Gupta also thinks the president is declining.

The savvy strategist, who has a penchant for his own profanity-laden lashings of the president, has repeatedly alleged that Trump is experiencing "deterioration at a really rapid rate."

He has described the president's cognitive state as having a "cloudy, stupid, fat-addled brain.”

Most recently, MS NOW chief medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta agreed, saying Trump is "exhibiting all the signs of dementia."

image of The strategist called the president 'fat.'
Source: MEGA

The strategist called the president 'fat.'

In several viral videos, Carville has used crude language, referring to Trump as a "fat f---," a "sorry low-life sack of s---," and a "fat stupid sack of s---.”

Carville famously lashed out after Trump mocked Gov. Gavin Newsom’s dyslexia, telling the president he was "so f------ inhumane" and asserting that "a fat stupid sack of s--- can get elected president because that’s what you are."

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