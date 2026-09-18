or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth
OK LogoPolitics

Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Withdraws Earlier Testosterone Guidelines for Women, Issues Narrower Male-Focused Update

Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA,UNSPLASH

Pete Hegseth's Pentagon abruptly edited clinical guidelines for mandatory testosterone screening to include men only.

Sept. 18 2026, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

As scrutiny over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s widely unpopular leadership of the military heightens with impeachment proceedings by Republican Rep.Thomas Massie, the Pentagon has abruptly reissued clinical guidelines for its mandatory testosterone screening program, narrowing the scope to focus exclusively on male active-duty and reserve service members.

The updated framework completely omits previous hormone guidance and testing protocols for female troops.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Were the Guidelines Rescinded?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth's adviser said they rescinded it to make their guidelines reflect 'current sciene.'

“This initiative, it’s not about artificial enhancement; it’s about restoring and optimizing your natural capability, protecting your longevity, and ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight,” Hegseth said on July 15.

On September 3, however, a Pentagon official told ABC News that the guidance had been “temporarily rescinded to allow for updates.”

Confirming that, Hegseth’s senior adviser and former attorney Tim Parlatore told CNN the guidelines had initially been posted “inadvertently” before being approved for release.

“So, we needed to pull that back because we need a lot more input to make sure that the information on that reflected the current science,” Parlatore said, “as opposed to certain antiquated protocols.”

Article continues below advertisement

What Will They Be Testing?

Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth explained that the initiative is 'about restoring and optimizing your natural capability.'

Screening remains mandatory for male service members aged 30 and older during routine health assessments. Testing is voluntary for male troops under 30.

Service members must be evaluated while fasting and cannot be tested within 30 days of recovering from an illness.

If a deficiency is identified, service members may voluntarily pursue Testosterone Replacement Therapy.

MORE ON:
Pete Hegseth

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth became the Secretary of War in 2025.

To continue treatment while deployed, service members must undergo a follow-up assessment within four to six weeks to demonstrate clinical stability and target testosterone levels between 300–600 ng/dL. Stable members are deployable without a waiver depending on the formulation.

The original version of the guidelines, introduced on September 2, instructed clinicians to screen female service members for conditions like low-energy availability using menstrual cycle and fatigue questionnaires.

It also detailed off-label testosterone prescriptions for postmenopausal women. The Pentagon abruptly pulled those documents 24 hours later. Officials later stated the female-inclusive provisions were posted "inadvertently" without final approval and relied on antiquated protocols.

Pete Hegseth
Source: UNSPLASH,MEGA

Male service members age 30 and older will have testosterone levels tested.

The finalized policy, titled "Clinical Guidance for Testosterone Deficiency in the Male Service Member," constitutes a strict shift to standardized care solely for male hormone optimization.

Critics, civil rights organizations and several lawmakers have frequently leveled allegations of misogyny against Hegseth, focusing on his policies, public remarks and past statements regarding the role of women in the armed forces.

“The Secretary of War’s obsession with testosterone reveals the anxieties he harbors about himself and the military he leads,” wrote The Intercept’s Nick Turse.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.