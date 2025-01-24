NEWS Pete Hegseth Paid $50,000 to Silence Sexual Assault Accuser in 2017: Report Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth is one step away from being confirmed as U.S. defense secretary.

The amount Pete Hegseth paid to quiet his sexual assault accuser has been revealed. According to multiple reports on Thursday, January 23, Donald Trump's defense secretary pick allegedly gave $50,000 to the woman accusing him of nonconsensual misconduct in 2017 in an effort to silence her from coming forward with her claims.

The pricey total was exposed in written answers Hegseth gave to Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren during his senate confirmation process, which was advanced on Thursday after the former Fox & Friends host received a 51-49 vote. The controversial TV presenter had widespread disapproval from Democratic senators and was given "no" votes from Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins. The final vote on confirmation is set to be submitted on Friday, January 24.

If approved as defense secretary, Hegseth will oversee the Pentagon, as well as all U.S. Armed Forces military branches. During his senate confirmation hearing on January 4, the 44-year-old denied sexually assaulting the female more than seven years ago, insisting her claims were "anonymous, false charges."

There, he was also intensely questioned about his past remarks regarding women in the military, as well as allegations he chanted "kill all Muslims" while drunk at a work event. He was additionally peppered with questions about accusations he brought his colleagues to a strip club. During a December 2024 appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, however, Hegseth admitted to paying a settlement, though he didn't reveal the specific amount.

"It's not what I should have done," he confessed at the time regarding his decision to use money to make the case go away. "I did it to protect my wife I did it to protect my family and I did it to protect my job." Hegseth's attorney Timothy Parlatore also shut down beliefs his client did any wrongdoing, claiming his encounter with the women in 2017 was completely consensual.

Parlatore also confirmed in a November 2024 statement that Hegseth did settle confidentially with the accuser in December 2020 after being an alleged victim of "blackmail" and "false claims of sexual assault." "Knowing that it was the height of the MeToo movement and any public accusation would result in his immediate termination from Fox, Mr. Hegseth ultimately decided to enter into a settlement for a significantly reduced amount," the attorney explained, later accusing the "complainant" of being "the aggressor in initiating sexual activity."

Hegseth's sexual assault scandal quickly came to light within one day after Trump nominated him as defense secretary following the Republican president's 2024 election win. According to the accuser, the incident occurred in overnight October 2017, when Hegseth allegedly took the woman's phone, blocked the hotel door and refused to let her leave before reportedly sexually assaulting her. The supposed victim had bruises on her right thigh, per a police report released toward the end of last year. At the time the report was made public, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said her office never filed charges against Hegseth because there was not "proof beyond a reasonable doubt."