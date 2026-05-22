Phil Collins, 75, Considers Performing Live Again in Optimistic Health Update After Suffering Endless Medical Complications

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Though Phil Collins isn't in good enough shape to perform when he's inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2026 this November, he optimistically revealed in a new interview, "I'm healthier now than I have been for quite a while." The music icon, 75, said he was asked to hit the stage but declined since you've "got to be match fit to do something like that."

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Would Phil Collins Perform Live Again?

Source: mega After enduring numerous medical woes, Phil Collins revealed, 'I'm healthier now than I have been for quite a while.'

"You’re going to have to rehearse and then by that point, if you’ve not been singing, your voice is going to be shot and then that’s not going to be good," the star explained to BBC Breakfast. "So I’d rather not do it." Nonetheless, he confirmed he "would contemplate" performing again: "I’m constantly saying to myself, I better go back down to my studio at home." His last concert was with his band Genesis in March 2022 at London’s O2 Arena.

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Source: mega Phil Collins turned down the opportunity to perform at the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

The Grammy winner also spilled exciting news for fans, sharing he has "lots of lyrical ideas that I write down. And there are things that are half-formed and a couple of things that are finished. There’s things that I can get my teeth into to start working." As OK! reported, Collins underwent a total of five knee surgeries and suffered from kidney complications due to excessive drinking.

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Inside the Star's Health Woes

Source: mega The star has had five knee surgeries.

"I've had challenges with my knee, I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me," he admitted in a previous interview. "I got COVID in the hospital — my kidneys started to back up, you know, everything that started that could, all seemed to converge at the same time." The "You'll Be in My Heart" vocalist said he has a "knee that works and I can walk, albeit with assistance, you know, crutches or whatever." Due to his condition, the drummer employed a "24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should."

Source: mega Phil Collins suffered kidney issues due to his drinking habits.