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Phil Collins, 75, Considers Performing Live Again in Optimistic Health Update After Suffering Endless Medical Complications

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Phil Collins has come out of retirement in the past.

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May 22 2026, Published 6:33 p.m. ET

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Though Phil Collins isn't in good enough shape to perform when he's inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2026 this November, he optimistically revealed in a new interview, "I'm healthier now than I have been for quite a while."

The music icon, 75, said he was asked to hit the stage but declined since you've "got to be match fit to do something like that."

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Would Phil Collins Perform Live Again?

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Photo of After enduring numerous medical woes, Phil Collins revealed, 'I'm healthier now than I have been for quite a while.'
Source: mega

After enduring numerous medical woes, Phil Collins revealed, 'I'm healthier now than I have been for quite a while.'

"You’re going to have to rehearse and then by that point, if you’ve not been singing, your voice is going to be shot and then that’s not going to be good," the star explained to BBC Breakfast. "So I’d rather not do it."

Nonetheless, he confirmed he "would contemplate" performing again: "I’m constantly saying to myself, I better go back down to my studio at home."

His last concert was with his band Genesis in March 2022 at London’s O2 Arena.

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Photo of Phil Collins turned down the opportunity to perform at the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.
Source: mega

Phil Collins turned down the opportunity to perform at the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

The Grammy winner also spilled exciting news for fans, sharing he has "lots of lyrical ideas that I write down. And there are things that are half-formed and a couple of things that are finished. There’s things that I can get my teeth into to start working."

As OK! reported, Collins underwent a total of five knee surgeries and suffered from kidney complications due to excessive drinking.

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Inside the Star's Health Woes

Photo of The star has had five knee surgeries.
Source: mega

The star has had five knee surgeries.

"I've had challenges with my knee, I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me," he admitted in a previous interview. "I got COVID in the hospital — my kidneys started to back up, you know, everything that started that could, all seemed to converge at the same time."

The "You'll Be in My Heart" vocalist said he has a "knee that works and I can walk, albeit with assistance, you know, crutches or whatever."

Due to his condition, the drummer employed a "24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should."

Photo of Phil Collins suffered kidney issues due to his drinking habits.
Source: mega

Phil Collins suffered kidney issues due to his drinking habits.

When it came to consuming alcohol, the Genesis alum insisted he was never one to "stay up all night drinking," but he had "too much" when he drank "during the day."

"I was never drunk, although I fell over a couple of times," Collins confessed. "But, it is just one of those things that happened and it all caught up with me and I spent months in hospital."

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