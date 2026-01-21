Phil Collins, 74, Has a '24-Hour Live-in Nurse' After Spending 'Months in the Hospital' Due to Kidney Issues, Knee Surgery and More Health Woes
Jan. 21 2026, Published 1:49 p.m. ET
Musician Phil Collins is determined to live his best life despite his string of health woes.
In a candid new interview on Eras – In Conversation for BBC 2, the star, 74, got candid about his condition and hinted he may be coming out of retirement.
Inside Phil Collins' Health Complications
"It's an ongoing thing. I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do," he revealed.
"I've had challenges with my knee, I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me. I got COVID in hospital — my kidneys started to back up, you know, everything that started that could, all seemed to converge at the same time," Collins continued.
In total, he's undergone five operations on his knee. These days, he has a "knee that works and I can walk, albeit with assistance, you know, crutches or whatever."
The Singer Admits He Drank Too Much Alcohol
Some of the music icon's issues were due to poor decisions in the past, as he admitted his "kidneys were messed up" from "drinking too much."
"I wasn't one of those guys that sort of stayed up all night drinking, I'd drink during the day, but I guess I had too much of it," the star acknowledged. "I was never drunk, although I fell over a couple of times. But, it is just one of those things that happened and it all caught up with me and I spent months in hospital."
Phil Collins Is Repairing His Relationships With His Kids
Elsewhere in the interview, Collins touched on his up and down relationship with his children, which includes actress Lily Collins, 36.
The "You'll Be in My Heart" vocalist admitted he's "trying to make up for things that I've either done or have made people feel. Or affected the kids in any kind of negative way."
"I mean, I had a very happy family life. My kids are amazingly well adjusted considering some of the things that they've been through, you know?" he shared. "And as I said before, I'm very, very proud of all of them."
Is Phil Collins Working on New Music?
While the Grammy winner is most focused on "being totally mobile and healthy," he's also eager to possibly return to the studio.
"You've gotta start doing it to see if you can do it. Otherwise you don't do it," he noted. "So that is something on my horizon."
"I've got some things that are half formed or were never finished, and a couple of things that were finished, which I like, so you know. Maybe life in the old dog," Phil spilled. "You'll see."
His last album was released in 2010.