Phil Collins, 74, Has a '24-Hour Live-in Nurse' After Spending 'Months in the Hospital' Due to Kidney Issues, Knee Surgery and More Health Woes

Article continues below advertisement

Musician Phil Collins is determined to live his best life despite his string of health woes. In a candid new interview on Eras – In Conversation for BBC 2, the star, 74, got candid about his condition and hinted he may be coming out of retirement.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Phil Collins' Health Complications

Source: mega Phil Collins now has a '24-hour live-in nurse' after undergoing years of health complications.

"It's an ongoing thing. I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do," he revealed. "I've had challenges with my knee, I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me. I got COVID in hospital — my kidneys started to back up, you know, everything that started that could, all seemed to converge at the same time," Collins continued. In total, he's undergone five operations on his knee. These days, he has a "knee that works and I can walk, albeit with assistance, you know, crutches or whatever."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer Admits He Drank Too Much Alcohol

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega The star has undergone five knee surgeries.

Some of the music icon's issues were due to poor decisions in the past, as he admitted his "kidneys were messed up" from "drinking too much." "I wasn't one of those guys that sort of stayed up all night drinking, I'd drink during the day, but I guess I had too much of it," the star acknowledged. "I was never drunk, although I fell over a couple of times. But, it is just one of those things that happened and it all caught up with me and I spent months in hospital."

Article continues below advertisement

Phil Collins Is Repairing His Relationships With His Kids

Source: @lilyjcollins/instagram Phil Collins admitted his kids have been through tough times due to his career.

Elsewhere in the interview, Collins touched on his up and down relationship with his children, which includes actress Lily Collins, 36. The "You'll Be in My Heart" vocalist admitted he's "trying to make up for things that I've either done or have made people feel. Or affected the kids in any kind of negative way." "I mean, I had a very happy family life. My kids are amazingly well adjusted considering some of the things that they've been through, you know?" he shared. "And as I said before, I'm very, very proud of all of them."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Phil Collins Working on New Music?

Source: mega Phil Collins hinted at making new music despite retiring.