or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Phil Collins
OK LogoHEALTH

Phil Collins, 74, Has a '24-Hour Live-in Nurse' After Spending 'Months in the Hospital' Due to Kidney Issues, Knee Surgery and More Health Woes

Photo of Phil Collins
Source: mega

Phil Collins gave an update on his complicated health history.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Musician Phil Collins is determined to live his best life despite his string of health woes.

In a candid new interview on Eras – In Conversation for BBC 2, the star, 74, got candid about his condition and hinted he may be coming out of retirement.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Phil Collins' Health Complications

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Phil Collins now has a '24-hour live-in nurse' after undergoing years of health complications.
Source: mega

Phil Collins now has a '24-hour live-in nurse' after undergoing years of health complications.

"It's an ongoing thing. I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do," he revealed.

"I've had challenges with my knee, I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me. I got COVID in hospital — my kidneys started to back up, you know, everything that started that could, all seemed to converge at the same time," Collins continued.

In total, he's undergone five operations on his knee. These days, he has a "knee that works and I can walk, albeit with assistance, you know, crutches or whatever."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bbcraddio2/instagram

Collins opened up about spending 'months in the hospital.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer Admits He Drank Too Much Alcohol

MORE ON:
Phil Collins

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The star has undergone five knee surgeries.
Source: mega

The star has undergone five knee surgeries.

Some of the music icon's issues were due to poor decisions in the past, as he admitted his "kidneys were messed up" from "drinking too much."

"I wasn't one of those guys that sort of stayed up all night drinking, I'd drink during the day, but I guess I had too much of it," the star acknowledged. "I was never drunk, although I fell over a couple of times. But, it is just one of those things that happened and it all caught up with me and I spent months in hospital."

Article continues below advertisement

Phil Collins Is Repairing His Relationships With His Kids

Photo of Phil Collins admitted his kids have been through tough times due to his career.
Source: @lilyjcollins/instagram

Phil Collins admitted his kids have been through tough times due to his career.

Elsewhere in the interview, Collins touched on his up and down relationship with his children, which includes actress Lily Collins, 36.

The "You'll Be in My Heart" vocalist admitted he's "trying to make up for things that I've either done or have made people feel. Or affected the kids in any kind of negative way."

"I mean, I had a very happy family life. My kids are amazingly well adjusted considering some of the things that they've been through, you know?" he shared. "And as I said before, I'm very, very proud of all of them."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Phil Collins Working on New Music?

Photo of Phil Collins hinted at making new music despite retiring.
Source: mega

Phil Collins hinted at making new music despite retiring.

While the Grammy winner is most focused on "being totally mobile and healthy," he's also eager to possibly return to the studio.

"You've gotta start doing it to see if you can do it. Otherwise you don't do it," he noted. "So that is something on my horizon."

"I've got some things that are half formed or were never finished, and a couple of things that were finished, which I like, so you know. Maybe life in the old dog," Phil spilled. "You'll see."

His last album was released in 2010.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.