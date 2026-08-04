Phil Collins' 'Organs Were Seizing' as He Was Hospitalized on His Deathbed During Near-Fatal Alcohol Abuse: 'My Kidneys Were Packing Up'

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Phil Collins revealed the terrifying extent of the alcohol-related health crisis that nearly ended his life, recalling how his kidneys began failing and his organs started shutting down as doctors fought to save him. The Genesis legend, 75, reflected on the frightening ordeal in a new interview, admitting he had no idea how close he came to death while unconscious and on his deathbed in a Swiss hospital.

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'My Kidneys Were Packing Up'

Source: mega The Genesis legend said doctors feared the worst as his body began to shut down.

As Collins' condition rapidly worsened, his body began shutting down. "My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up," the Grammy winner recalled to The Sunday Times. The situation became so dire that Collins' manager contacted all five of his children, including his daughter, actress Lily Collins, after doctors warned that there were difficult decisions ahead. "There were some decisions to be made about, 'Do we keep Phil on life support?' kind of thing," he explained. "People were coming to say goodbye." Despite the gravity of the situation, Phil said he remembers none of it. "But I don't remember them coming," he admitted. "I didn't have no idea this was going on. They were all worried that they wouldn't see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong."

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Alcohol Had Quietly Taken Over His Life

Source: mega Phil Collins admitted he drank a glass of wine for breakfast at the height of his alcohol addiction.

Looking back, Phil acknowledged there were warning signs long before he landed in intensive care. In the same interview, the musician revealed he had gotten into the habit of drinking wine first thing in the morning. "This time it wasn't spirits, only wine," he said. "But I'd have wine when I woke up. That was what I'd want for breakfast, a glass of wine. But I didn't drink into the night, you know. So I wasn't really aware of having a problem, to be honest," Phil added. When the interviewer suggested that drinking wine for breakfast should have been a clue, Phil agreed. "Oh yeah," he replied. "No, it was a problem."

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A 7-Month Fight for His Life

Source: mega Phil Collins spent seven months recovering in a Swiss hospital after being rushed back into intensive care.

Phil was first hospitalized in Switzerland in November 2023 due to his alcohol use. Although he was discharged just before Christmas, he was rushed back into intensive care weeks later. The English singer ultimately spent seven months in the hospital before finally recovering. "I was very lucky to have come out of that," Phil said. "Needless to say, I haven't had a drink since."

'We Had an Incredible Time'

Source: mega The singer recalled an emotional moment with his daughter Lily Collins.