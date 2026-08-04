or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Phil Collins
OK LogoHEALTH

Phil Collins' 'Organs Were Seizing' as He Was Hospitalized on His Deathbed During Near-Fatal Alcohol Abuse: 'My Kidneys Were Packing Up'

image of Phil Collins
Source: mega

Phil Collins recalled his kidneys failing and organs shutting down during a near-fatal alcohol-related health crisis.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2026, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Phil Collins revealed the terrifying extent of the alcohol-related health crisis that nearly ended his life, recalling how his kidneys began failing and his organs started shutting down as doctors fought to save him.

The Genesis legend, 75, reflected on the frightening ordeal in a new interview, admitting he had no idea how close he came to death while unconscious and on his deathbed in a Swiss hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

'My Kidneys Were Packing Up'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The Genesis legend said doctors feared the worst as his body began to shut down.
Source: mega

The Genesis legend said doctors feared the worst as his body began to shut down.

As Collins' condition rapidly worsened, his body began shutting down.

"My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up," the Grammy winner recalled to The Sunday Times.

The situation became so dire that Collins' manager contacted all five of his children, including his daughter, actress Lily Collins, after doctors warned that there were difficult decisions ahead.

"There were some decisions to be made about, 'Do we keep Phil on life support?' kind of thing," he explained. "People were coming to say goodbye."

Despite the gravity of the situation, Phil said he remembers none of it.

"But I don't remember them coming," he admitted. "I didn't have no idea this was going on. They were all worried that they wouldn't see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong."

Article continues below advertisement

Alcohol Had Quietly Taken Over His Life

image of Phil Collins admitted he drank a glass of wine for breakfast at the height of his alcohol addiction.
Source: mega

Phil Collins admitted he drank a glass of wine for breakfast at the height of his alcohol addiction.

Looking back, Phil acknowledged there were warning signs long before he landed in intensive care.

In the same interview, the musician revealed he had gotten into the habit of drinking wine first thing in the morning.

"This time it wasn't spirits, only wine," he said.

"But I'd have wine when I woke up. That was what I'd want for breakfast, a glass of wine. But I didn't drink into the night, you know. So I wasn't really aware of having a problem, to be honest," Phil added.

When the interviewer suggested that drinking wine for breakfast should have been a clue, Phil agreed.

"Oh yeah," he replied. "No, it was a problem."

MORE ON:
Phil Collins

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A 7-Month Fight for His Life

image of Phil Collins spent seven months recovering in a Swiss hospital after being rushed back into intensive care.
Source: mega

Phil Collins spent seven months recovering in a Swiss hospital after being rushed back into intensive care.

Phil was first hospitalized in Switzerland in November 2023 due to his alcohol use.

Although he was discharged just before Christmas, he was rushed back into intensive care weeks later.

The English singer ultimately spent seven months in the hospital before finally recovering.

"I was very lucky to have come out of that," Phil said. "Needless to say, I haven't had a drink since."

'We Had an Incredible Time'

image of The singer recalled an emotional moment with his daughter Lily Collins.
Source: mega

The singer recalled an emotional moment with his daughter Lily Collins.

Following his recovery, Phil reunited with his family during a four-day stay at the Mandarin Oriental in London.

The singer recalled an emotional moment with daughter Lily.

"She was sitting beside me in tears, saying, 'I never thought I'd get these moments,'" Phil shared. "We had an incredible time. I can't overemphasize how fantastic it was."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.