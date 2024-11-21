'Phony' Kim Kardashian Accused of Using Family's Rarely Seen Dog Sushi in Makeup Campaign to Increase Sales: 'Anything for a Dollar'

Though Kim Kardashian 's family's dog Sushi hasn't made an appearance on the brood's Hulu show or on Instagram for quite some time, the pooch popped up in the reality star's latest makeup campaign for her band SKKN.

Kim Kardashian was accused of using the family's dog to increase sales of her holiday cosmetics collection.

Social media followers were quick to notice the rare sighting, especially since the makeup mogul, 44, was shamed when she shared a video that revealed the dog spends a lot of time in her finished garage .

On Wednesday, November 20, Kardashian uploaded footage from a photo shoot in which she rocked a big furry coat while holding two pups, one of which is believed to be Sushi.

"Ohhh you took them out the garage for a shooting 🔥🔥🔥," one person quipped in the comments section, while another asked, "Are these the dogs that you keep locked in your garage?"

"@kimkardashian why are we taking photos with Dog?! Didn’t you keep your dogs in your empty garage?" questioned a third individual. "This is too phony for me."

"Anything for a $ you hate dogs which makes me sick," a fourth penned.