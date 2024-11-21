'Phony' Kim Kardashian Accused of Using Family's Rarely Seen Dog Sushi in Makeup Campaign to Increase Sales: 'Anything for a Dollar'
Sushi, is that you?
Though Kim Kardashian's family's dog Sushi hasn't made an appearance on the brood's Hulu show or on Instagram for quite some time, the pooch popped up in the reality star's latest makeup campaign for her band SKKN.
On Wednesday, November 20, Kardashian uploaded footage from a photo shoot in which she rocked a big furry coat while holding two pups, one of which is believed to be Sushi.
Social media followers were quick to notice the rare sighting, especially since the makeup mogul, 44, was shamed when she shared a video that revealed the dog spends a lot of time in her finished garage.
"Ohhh you took them out the garage for a shooting 🔥🔥🔥," one person quipped in the comments section, while another asked, "Are these the dogs that you keep locked in your garage?"
"@kimkardashian why are we taking photos with Dog?! Didn’t you keep your dogs in your empty garage?" questioned a third individual. "This is too phony for me."
"Anything for a $ you hate dogs which makes me sick," a fourth penned.
Sushi was a gift for daughter North West's 4th birthday in 2017, and at that same time, Kourtney Kardashian also got a Pomeranian for daughter Penelope Disick.
Back then, the SKIMS designer posted a poll on social media to ask what North, now 11, should name the pup, with the choices being Sushi, Goldie, Peachy Pop (Peaches) or Baby Jesus.
Though Peaches won with 29 percent of the vote, North ultimately picked Sushi, which had 25 precent of the vote.
Kim's post is just one of several recent uploads she's been taunted over, as on Tuesday, November 19, she shared a series of photos featuring her new Tesla robot.
In some of the images, the star held hands with the bot and even sat on its lap — which needless to say, weirded out fans.
"What am I witnessing here that I wish I never did …" one person commented on the odd snaps, while another declared, "I hate this for mankind."
Others shamed her for seemingly having a relationship with Tesla founder Elon Musk, 53, who has been working closely with Donald Trump, 78, and is set to be in the president-elect's cabinet.
"MAGA mommy we see you," one person wrote, with another said, "Elon gave u the hookup I see…. Wonder who u voted for?"