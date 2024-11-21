or
'Weird' Kim Kardashian Criticized for Holding Hands With New Robot: 'We Don't Want This!'

Kim Kardashian caused a stir after posting photos of her cuddling up with Tesla's Optimus robot.

Nov. 21 2024

Kim Kardashian is once again at the center of some drama — this time for cozying up to a robot.

On Tuesday, November 19, the reality star shared a series of Instagram photos featuring herself with Tesla’s Optimus robot inside a matte gold CyberCab. The post, captioned with an alien emoji, came just one day after Kardashian introduced her futuristic “friend” to her followers.

Kim Kardashian is 'marketing' Tesla's creations in a 'weird' way, according to fans.

In one photo, Kardashian showcased her Balenciaga tights and puffy black jacket as she leaned on the vehicle, while the droid sat inside.

Another close-up showed the 44-year-old interlacing her fingers with the robot’s mechanical hand.

In a playful moment, the mom-of-four even sat on the robot’s lap.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with reactions to the unusual photos.

“Sorry Kim, you’re not gonna normalize this weird behavior for us. We don’t want this!” one user wrote, while another chimed in, “What in the midlife crisis?"

“When you’ve gone through all of humanity’s dating pool…” joked a third, while a fourth quipped, “Finally found the man of her dreams, love the look.”

kim kardashian optimus robot
Kim Kardashian shared a photo of herself interlocking fingers with the Optimus robot.

Kardashian first unveiled her new robot companion in a post on Monday, November 18, which also sparked divided comments from fans.

In the post, she introduced the Optimus robot with her signature flair, showing the humanoid blowing kisses and even challenging it to a game of rock, paper, scissors.

“Meet my new friend 🦾🤖,” she captioned the video.

In one clip, Kardashian instructed the robot to replicate her half-heart hand gesture, which it flawlessly executed. She also featured the Optimus robot in her Instagram Story during a visit to preview Tesla’s CyberCab.

The reality star even sat on the robot's lap inside Tesla's CyberCab.

Both the CyberCab and Optimus robot represent Tesla’s ambitious push into autonomous technology.

While the bot isn’t yet available, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has high hopes for Optimus, describing it as having “a good chance of being the most valuable product ever made."

Optimus, which was introduced in 2023, is designed to tackle tasks that are “unsafe, repetitive, or boring,” Musk explained during his speech at the Future Investment Initiative in late October.

She first introduced her new android assistant on Monday, November 18.

He also projected a future dominated by technology, saying, “I think by 2040, there will probably be more humanoid robots than there are people.”

Musk estimated each Optimus unit would be priced between $20,000 and $25,000.

As for the CyberCab, Musk predicted it would “reach volume production in 2026.”

“We’re aiming for at least 2 million units a year of CyberCab. That’ll be in more than one factory, but I think it’s at least 2 million units a year, maybe 4 million ultimately,” he added.

Musk’s enthusiasm for advancing technology is clear.

“What really matters is, can we be much faster than everyone else, and can our product be better?” he said earlier this year.

