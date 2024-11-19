Kim Kardasian Fans Divided After Reality Star Shows Off Her New Robot: 'I Have So Many Questions'
Kim Kardashian is fully embracing the future of technology!
On Monday, November 18, Kardashian unveiled her new Tesla robot on social media, sparking mixed reactions from fans. Staying true to her signature flair, Kardashian had the humanoid robot blow kisses and even challenged it to a game of rock, paper, scissors.
“Meet my new friend 🦾🤖,” the reality star captioned her post, tagging Tesla, the robot's manufacturer.
In the clip, Kardashian also commanded the machine to replicate her half-heart hand gesture, which it flawlessly executed.
The post quickly gained attention, with tech influencer Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, retweeting it and sharing his thoughts.
“I have so many questions,” MKBHD wrote.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While some people mocked Kardashian for getting the new device, others were intrigued.
“Tesla does not need a marketing department 😉,” one joked, referencing Kardashian’s massive social media following.
A second person staid, “Whoa! The Tesla Robot was doing the Trump Dance!” while a third noted, “Nice. Optimus is really progressing nicely. Hope we see more footage of him walking and doing useful stuff.”
Others found it hard to believe that futuristic concepts are now becoming a reality.
“I can't believe what I am watching. Am I dreaming? Let's go Optimus!!!” a fan noted.
Kardashian also showcased the Optimus Robot in her Instagram Story during a visit to view Tesla’s Cybercab, a fully autonomous vehicle with no physical steering wheel or pedals, which was first announced in October.
The humanoid Optimus Robot, however, has yet to hit the market.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who introduced the Optimus concept in 2023, has been vocal about new machines to come.
According to Musk, these androids are designed to take on tasks that are “unsafe, repetitive, or boring.”
“I think by 2040, there will probably be more humanoid robots than there are people,” Musk said in late October during his speech at the Future Investment Initiative.
The billionaire also revealed the anticipated price range for this kind of technology is between $20,000 and $25,000 each.
Musk’s excitement about the future of the tech industry is undeniable.
"I'm a helpful accelerant to that future," he said in June, per CNBC. "What really matters is, can we be much faster than everyone else and our product be done a few years before theirs and be better."