or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardasian Fans Divided After Reality Star Shows Off Her New Robot: 'I Have So Many Questions'

kim kardashian new tesla robot fans divided
Source: MEGA;@KimKardashian/X

Kim Kardashian divided fans after unveiling her new robot on social media.

By:

Nov. 19 2024, Published 7:35 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kim Kardashian is fully embracing the future of technology!

Article continues below advertisement

On Monday, November 18, Kardashian unveiled her new Tesla robot on social media, sparking mixed reactions from fans. Staying true to her signature flair, Kardashian had the humanoid robot blow kisses and even challenged it to a game of rock, paper, scissors.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian new tesla robot fans divided
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

While all features have not been revealed, the robot is expected to be designed for both home and industrial use.

Article continues below advertisement

“Meet my new friend 🦾🤖,” the reality star captioned her post, tagging Tesla, the robot's manufacturer.

Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, Kardashian also commanded the machine to replicate her half-heart hand gesture, which it flawlessly executed.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @KimKardashian/X
Article continues below advertisement

The post quickly gained attention, with tech influencer Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, retweeting it and sharing his thoughts.

“I have so many questions,” MKBHD wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian new tesla robot fans divided
Source: @KimKardashian/X

Kim Kardashian has once again captured people's attention by showcasing a new humanoid robot on social media.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

While some people mocked Kardashian for getting the new device, others were intrigued.

“Tesla does not need a marketing department 😉,” one joked, referencing Kardashian’s massive social media following.

A second person staid, “Whoa! The Tesla Robot was doing the Trump Dance!” while a third noted, “Nice. Optimus is really progressing nicely. Hope we see more footage of him walking and doing useful stuff.”

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian new tesla robot fans divided
Source: @KimKardashian/X

The Tesla Optimus robot is a humanoid designed to handle tasks that are considered unsafe, repetitive or monotonous.

Article continues below advertisement

Others found it hard to believe that futuristic concepts are now becoming a reality.

“I can't believe what I am watching. Am I dreaming? Let's go Optimus!!!” a fan noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian also showcased the Optimus Robot in her Instagram Story during a visit to view Tesla’s Cybercab, a fully autonomous vehicle with no physical steering wheel or pedals, which was first announced in October.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian new tesla robot fans divided
Source: @KimKardashian/X

Elon Musk stated the robots are priced between $20,000 and $25,000.

Article continues below advertisement

The humanoid Optimus Robot, however, has yet to hit the market.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who introduced the Optimus concept in 2023, has been vocal about new machines to come.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Musk, these androids are designed to take on tasks that are “unsafe, repetitive, or boring.”

“I think by 2040, there will probably be more humanoid robots than there are people,” Musk said in late October during his speech at the Future Investment Initiative.

The billionaire also revealed the anticipated price range for this kind of technology is between $20,000 and $25,000 each.

Musk’s excitement about the future of the tech industry is undeniable.

"I'm a helpful accelerant to that future," he said in June, per CNBC. "What really matters is, can we be much faster than everyone else and our product be done a few years before theirs and be better."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.