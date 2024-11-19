Kim Kardasian Fans Divided After Reality Star Shows Off Her New Robot: 'I Have So Many Questions'

While some people mocked Kardashian for getting the new device, others were intrigued.

“Tesla does not need a marketing department 😉,” one joked, referencing Kardashian’s massive social media following.

A second person staid, “Whoa! The Tesla Robot was doing the Trump Dance!” while a third noted, “Nice. Optimus is really progressing nicely. Hope we see more footage of him walking and doing useful stuff.”