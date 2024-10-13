PHOTOS: Toned Alessandra Ambrosio, 43, Stuns in a Crop Top and Booty Shorts While Playing Volleyball in Los Angeles

“So I think water is one of the most important things that we can do for our beauty, inside and out, to feel good, to feel hydrated, to feel healthy,” she said. “If there's one thing I don't like about water, it's when it [has a] taste. [This one, however,] was tasteless. That means that the pH of this water is the same as our body. It comes from the Alps, and it's bottled right there so it's fresh, yummy, full of minerals, and super healthy.”

As the beauty has gotten older, she's gotten more serious about her fitness routine. "I wish when I was younger, I went to the gym,” Ambrosio added. “But I love dancing — at that time, I danced a lot. But I wish I went to the gym earlier because now I just love being able to take care of my body and taking that time [for myself]. As much as you are taking care of your physical [self], your mental health [is also impacted]. So that one hour that you spend doing something for your mind and body, and I think it's a good thing.”