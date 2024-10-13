PHOTOS: Toned Alessandra Ambrosio, 43, Stuns in a Crop Top and Booty Shorts While Playing Volleyball in Los Angeles
Alessandra Ambrosio had a fun weekend in the sun!
On Saturday, October 12, the supermodel, 43, showed off her toned body while playing volleyball with friends at a beach in Los Angeles, Calif.
Ambrosio rocked a white crop top and a pair of tiny lime green shorts and hid behind a pair of large sunglasses and a baseball cap during the match.
Achieving the former Victoria's Secret model's perfect body has taken lots of hard work and dedication. "I start my day with a little meditation and then I love doing yoga, and then I like to drink my water and hydrate. And sometimes I'll put a little lemon in my water, so that's part of my wellness, because I think the lemon in water, it's really good for you. And, through the day, water, water, water — hydrate yourself," Ambrosio explained in an interview last year about how she stays fit.
“So I think water is one of the most important things that we can do for our beauty, inside and out, to feel good, to feel hydrated, to feel healthy,” she said. “If there's one thing I don't like about water, it's when it [has a] taste. [This one, however,] was tasteless. That means that the pH of this water is the same as our body. It comes from the Alps, and it's bottled right there so it's fresh, yummy, full of minerals, and super healthy.”
As the beauty has gotten older, she's gotten more serious about her fitness routine. "I wish when I was younger, I went to the gym,” Ambrosio added. “But I love dancing — at that time, I danced a lot. But I wish I went to the gym earlier because now I just love being able to take care of my body and taking that time [for myself]. As much as you are taking care of your physical [self], your mental health [is also impacted]. So that one hour that you spend doing something for your mind and body, and I think it's a good thing.”
Ambrosio has always been candid about how taking care of herself changed after having two kids with former fiancé, Jamie Mazur. "Your body will never go back to exactly what it was before pregnancy, whatever people tell you. It can't. But I think I have a better body now than before I had kids. It's partly because I work out, whereas before I didn't, but also to do with the shape – it just looks more formed now and I feel better about it than I did," she said in a 2016 interview.
"Not that it was easy getting back into shape post-pregnancy: after having Anja I only had three months to lose all the weight [before doing the 2008 Victoria's Secret show] and I was on this 1200-calorie-a-day meal-delivery service that I hated. I couldn't do that again," she noted.
The Zoe Report conducted the interview with Ambrosio.
The Edit conducted the 2016 interview with Ambrosio.