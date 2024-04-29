Irina Shayk Shows Off Her Backside and Fit Figure in Racy Lingerie Photos
Irina Shayk left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram upload.
The model's Monday, April 29, photo dump featured a few scantily clad images, including one of the bombshell wearing black lingerie while taking a snap of her rear-end in the mirror.
In another picture, Shayk, 38, put her cleavage on display in a red bra.
"Mixed up … or Smth," she captioned the post.
Fans drooled over the photos, with one person commenting, "What a goddess."
Another admirer called her their "dream girl," while a third declared her as "the most beautiful woman ❤️🔥."
It's believed that the mom-of-one is currently single after her fling with Tom Brady fizzled out late last year.
According to an insider, Shayk is on the prowl for a new man and is “looking in Europe and in the USA.”
“She is shopping, but her dating pool is a tiny group of people,” the insider spilled to a news outlet. “She needs famous, good looking and money. How many of those are there? Five, ten?”
As OK! reported, Shayk and the athlete, 46, reportedly met over the summer but kept things casual. By the end of the year, things cooled down.
“Tom really likes Irina. They had chemistry. But the timing was off," a source shared.
Another insider claimed the father-of-three wasn't ready to commit to a relationship since it had been only a year since he and Gisele Bündchen ended their marriage.
"Irina totally understood," the source said. "Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years. There are no hard feelings.”
Meanwhile, Shayk's ex and baby daddy Bradley Cooper — whom she split from in 2019 and co-parents a daughter with — is in a serious relationship with Gigi Hadid, 29, whom he first sparked dating rumors with in the fall of 2023.
Shayk is reportedly concerned their relationship is heating up too quickly.
"[Shayk] worries that if Bradley and Gigi’s relationship ends, it will leave her daughter confused and upset,” explained a separate insider. “It’s got to be confusing for a kid to see her dad hugging her mom one minute and hugging and kissing Gigi the next.”
That hasn't stopped the actor's romance with the blonde beauty from progressing, as a source claimed they're even talking about tying the knot!
"Everything is going well with Gigi and Bradley and they’re really happy in their relationship," a source told a news outlet. "Their friends and family would love to see them get engaged soon, but also know that they are on their own path and timeline."