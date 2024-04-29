OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Irina Shayk
OK LogoNEWS

Irina Shayk Shows Off Her Backside and Fit Figure in Racy Lingerie Photos

irina shayk shows backside body lingerie photos
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 29 2024, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Irina Shayk left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram upload.

The model's Monday, April 29, photo dump featured a few scantily clad images, including one of the bombshell wearing black lingerie while taking a snap of her rear-end in the mirror.

Article continues below advertisement
irina shayk shows backside body lingerie photos
Source: @irinashayk/instagram

Irina Shayk showed off her fabulous physique on Instagram.

In another picture, Shayk, 38, put her cleavage on display in a red bra.

"Mixed up … or Smth," she captioned the post.

Fans drooled over the photos, with one person commenting, "What a goddess."

Another admirer called her their "dream girl," while a third declared her as "the most beautiful woman ❤️🔥."

Article continues below advertisement
irina shayk shows backside body lingerie photos
Source: @irinashayk/instagram

The star posed in lingerie for a steamy mirror selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

It's believed that the mom-of-one is currently single after her fling with Tom Brady fizzled out late last year.

According to an insider, Shayk is on the prowl for a new man and is “looking in Europe and in the USA.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

“She is shopping, but her dating pool is a tiny group of people,” the insider spilled to a news outlet. “She needs famous, good looking and money. How many of those are there? Five, ten?”

As OK! reported, Shayk and the athlete, 46, reportedly met over the summer but kept things casual. By the end of the year, things cooled down.

“Tom really likes Irina. They had chemistry. But the timing was off," a source shared.

Article continues below advertisement
irina shayk shows backside body lingerie photos
Source: @irinashayk/instagram

The model is currently single.

MORE ON:
Irina Shayk
Article continues below advertisement

Another insider claimed the father-of-three wasn't ready to commit to a relationship since it had been only a year since he and Gisele Bündchen ended their marriage.

"Irina totally understood," the source said. "Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years. There are no hard feelings.”

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Shayk's ex and baby daddy Bradley Cooper — whom she split from in 2019 and co-parents a daughter with — is in a serious relationship with Gigi Hadid, 29, whom he first sparked dating rumors with in the fall of 2023.

Shayk is reportedly concerned their relationship is heating up too quickly.

Article continues below advertisement
irina shayk shows backside body lingerie photos
Source: mega

Shayk and Bradley Cooper, 49, share one daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

"[Shayk] worries that if Bradley and Gigi’s relationship ends, it will leave her daughter confused and upset,” explained a separate insider. “It’s got to be confusing for a kid to see her dad hugging her mom one minute and hugging and kissing Gigi the next.”

That hasn't stopped the actor's romance with the blonde beauty from progressing, as a source claimed they're even talking about tying the knot!

Article continues below advertisement

"Everything is going well with Gigi and Bradley and they’re really happy in their relationship," a source told a news outlet. "Their friends and family would love to see them get engaged soon, but also know that they are on their own path and timeline."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.