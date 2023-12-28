Pierce Brosnan Accused of 'Violating Closures' and Trespassing 'Thermal Areas' in Yellowstone National Park
Pierce Brosnan received citations in the state of Wyoming on Tuesday, December 26, after he allegedly trespassed a prohibited area of Yellowstone National Park.
The James Bond actor was accused of entering protected thermal areas of the 3,500-square-mile wilderness recreation area, which sits atop a volcanic hot spot.
Brosnan was hit with two citations for traveling by foot "in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails" and for "violating closures and use limits" on Wednesday, November 1, according to a criminal docket obtained by a news publication, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in Wyoming on Tuesday.
Both of the 70-year-old's citations were listed as petty offenses.
Brosnan — who had been in the area filming Uhe Unholy Trinity — was ordered to appear in court at the Yellowstone Justice Center on January 23, 2024, per the news outlet's report.
The thermal areas Brosnan was accused of entering within Yellowstone National Park include five types of hydrothermal features such as hot springs, geysers, mudpots, travertine terraces and fumaroles, the park's site detailed.
Also on the website is a clear set of instructions for those visiting locations surrounding the thermal areas.
"Do not travel through thermal areas after dark; Stock are not permitted in thermal areas; Altering or putting objects in thermal features is prohibited; and swimming, soaking or bathing in water that are entirely of thermal origin is prohibited," the series of rules stated.
As for why parkgoers must practice the above safety precautions, the site explained the thermal areas "may be only a thin crust above boiling hot springs," plus, the pools "are acidic enough to burn through boots."
In addition to the thermal areas, visitors are advised "to be cognitive of their surroundings and responsible for children that are touring the geyser basins."
Brosnan seemed unaware he had done any wrongdoing at the time listed in the citation (November 1), as he uploaded a photo of a hat while highlighting his Midwestern travels.
"A new hat from Aspen Hatter, Austin Texas …making memories in Montana ☘️❤️," Brosnan captioned the post, which featured a few different photos of himself posing in front of a wintery landscape.
He has been quite the traveler this year, as the Mamma Mia! actor even made a trip to Greece back in September.
"Once more — the magic of the Greek islands and her people have captured my heart. Thank you all for your gracious welcome. Until next time…antio sas 🙏," he captioned an Instagram upload of him standing in front of pink flowers and the ocean at an outdoor restaurant with his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, whom he tied the knot with in 2001.