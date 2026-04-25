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Piers Morgan Awkwardly Asks Russell Brand to Find Bible Verse Embattled Comedian Brought With Him to Court Amid Assault Case: Watch

image of Russell brand and piers Morgan
Source: @PiersMorganUncensored/YouTube

Russell Brand is currently facing many allegations of sexual assault from several women.

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April 25 2026, Updated 12:23 p.m. ET

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Russell Brand stopped by Piers Morgan's eponymous talk show on April 24 where the British journalist weirdly spoke to the comedian about the Bible.

The broadcaster, 61, asked Brand, 50, on Piers Morgan Uncensored to find a verse he read in court back in February.

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Source: @PiersMorganUncensored/YouTube

Piers Morgan awkwardly asked Russell Brand to find a specific Bible verse during his show.

The Get Him to the Greek actor — who has since turned to Christianity in recent years — is currently facing many allegations of sexual assault from several women.

When Morgan inquired Brand to locate the Bible passage, the funnyman spent about 90 seconds frantically trying to look for it.

“Can I go back to asking you a question about your Bible?” the broadcaster wondered.

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Russell Brand Couldn't Find the Verse During His Interview

image of Russell brand
Source: @PiersMorganUncensored/YouTube

Russell Brand turned to Christianity in recent years.

"Is that the one you took into court? What was your thinking of taking it into court and you were seen looking at some passages – what were the relevant passages?” he continued.

“It was this from Isiah,” the actor said while searching for the verse in The Good Book.

After almost two minutes of dead silence and Morgan worryingly looking at his producers, Brand spoke up: “I can’t actually find the verse that I had that day but this is good enough. This is from Isiah 12.”

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image of piers Morgan
Source: @PiersMorganUncensored/YouTube

Piers Morgan grilled Russell Brand about the Bible.

Once a clip of the sticky situation made its way to social media, users couldn't help but laugh at the wild exchange.

"This is so painful to watch. Piers Morgan asked Russell Brand to read the passages that were relevant to him when he brought his Bible into court," one wrote on X.

"There should be a class act lawsuit against Russell Brand for making anyone suffer through this awkward moment. 2 mins of my life I will never get back," another person joked.

Russell Brand Denied All Allegations Against Him

image of Russell brand
Source: @PiersMorganUncensored/YouTube

Russell Brand's trial is set to commence on October 12 at Southwark Crown Court in London.

Brand's trial is set to commence on October 12 at Southwark Crown Court in London. While the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star has continuously denied all accusations against him, he admitted during an interview with Megyn Kelly that he "exploited" women.

"In Europe and in the United Kingdom where I'm from, the age of consent is 16. I did sleep with a 16-year-old when I was 30, but when I was 30, I was a very different person," Brand said.

"I was a lot younger, and I was an immature 30-year-old. With consensual s--, there is a strong power differential, because when you're a famous man that has the ability to attract women that I had at that time, I think [that] involves exploitation," he said. "I recognize that my sexual conduct in the past was selfish and I did not apply enough consideration — barely any," he noted.

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