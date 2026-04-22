Russell Brand Admits He 'Exploited Women' But Insists He's 'Not Guilty' While Addressing Sexual Abuse Allegations: 'I Need to Be Redeemed'

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Russell Brand Opens Up About Sexual Abuse Allegations

Source: @megynkelly/YouTube Russell Brand discussed the allegations in a candid interview.

Brand was charged in December 2025 with one count of rape as well as a sexual assault charge relating to two women back in 2009. Earlier this month, the Brit was also slapped with another rape charge, and he pleaded not guilty to all allegations. He previously claimed all interactions with the alleged victims were consensual. Before sharing his side of the story, he thanked host Megyn Kelly for giving him a platform to address the accusations.

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Source: @megynkelly/YouTube The comedian explained he was 'immature' in his younger years.

"In Europe and in the United Kingdom where I'm from, the age of consent is 16. I did sleep with a 16-year-old when I was 30, but when I was 30, I was a very different person," Brand said. "I was a lot younger, and I was an immature 30-year-old. With consensual s--, there is a strong power differential, because when you're a famous man that has the ability to attract women that I had at that time, I think [that] involves exploitation," he said. "I recognize that my sexual conduct in the past was selfish and I did not apply enough consideration — barely any."

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The Comedian Says He Slept With People Because He Had 'Availability'

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Source: @megynkelly/YouTube 'I was only really thinking of myself,' the actor said.

The Get Him to the Greek star noted to the journalist, 55, that he was "transgressing lines of being a person that was sleeping with people because I had availability." Brand explained he was able to have access to being intimate with "powerful women," as well as "waitresses, strippers and fans" due to his fame. "I was only really thinking of myself," he admitted. "I have to be careful of contempt of court, because that's a law in my country where I can't say anything publicly that might in any way influence a potential jury."

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Source: @megynkelly/YouTube Russell Brand claimed he's 'not guilty.'

"But obviously, as soon as I've said I'm not guilty, what I'm in effect saying is I had consensual s-- with lots of lots of women, and you can argue that that's not appropriate, but the age of consent is an important thing. The ability to consent is an important thing," the funnyman stated. Brand went on to list people "who can't consent," such as "drunk people, children and mentally ill people." "Consent is what's important, and what fame gave me and what my addiction fueled was opportunity for endless consent, which led me to be a hedonist and a fool and an exploiter of women. And that is wrong, and that is something that needs to be redeemed and addressed and atoned for," he sighed.

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Russell Brand Previously Struggled With Drug Abuse

Source: @megynkelly/YouTube Accusations against Russell Brand surfaced in 2023.