Russell Brand Reveals His Newborn Son Underwent Heart Surgery as Bombshell Sexual Assault Allegations Surfaced
Russell Brand revealed his sexual assault allegations — which he completely denies — came at a particularly difficult time for him and his family.
In a recent sit-down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson he discussed how the accusations were particularly "hurtful,” because at the time, his son baby was born with a heart condition and needed surgery.
The multiple allegations against the comedian were debuted in Channel 4's explosive Dispatches documentary, Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, which aired in September 2023.
The father-of-three was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013. Brand’s former employers have since began internal investigations related to the allegations made against the Bedtime Stories alum.
Carlson asked Brand about how the allegations affected him while he was on a recent installment of his YouTube show, to which Brand revealed the news of his child, whom he shares with wife Laura Gallacher.
"I'm aware that I put myself in an extremely vulnerable position by being very, very promiscuous, [but] that is not the type of conduct I endorse, and it's certainly not how I would live now. Of course, I deny any allegations of the kind that have been advanced — and what I have seen is the significance of family and the importance of beliefs that are transcendent of this," he explained.
"My son was born with a heart condition and while this [the allegations being made] was happening he was undergoing heart surgery. He was 12 weeks old and I suppose what that did, Tucker, is it revealed that what we were experiencing was a public concoction," Brand continued.
As OK! previously reported, the night before Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches was released, Brand took to social media with a statement, claiming there were "serious allegations" made against him, which he "absolutely refutes" and strongly denies.
"I've received two extremely disturbing letters or a letter and an email. One from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks, as well as some pretty stupid stuff like community festival should be stopped, that I shouldn't be able to attack mainstream media narratives on this channel,” he stated.
"But amidst this litany of astonishing rather baroque attacks, often very serious allegations that I absolutely refute. These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time when I was in the movies. And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous,” the actor admitted.
He concluded: "Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that. Then almost too transparent, and I'm being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question, is there another agenda at play?"