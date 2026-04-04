Piers Morgan Slams Blake Lively’s ‘Disingenuous’ and ‘Pathetic’ Statement Following Major Blow in Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

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Piers Morgan blasted Blake Lively after she made a statement regarding her ongoing case against Justin Baldoni. The Gossip Girl star, 38, was delivered a crushing blow in her investigation into her It Ends With Us director, 42, on April 2 when a judge threw out her sexual harassment claim.

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I’ve read a lot of laughably disingenuous celebrity guff in my time, but this statement by Blake Lively takes the proverbial biscuit. She is destroying her brand with this ridiculous case, and is now reduced to playing the ‘I’m doing it for the world’s children!’ card. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/XT2Inn88Ev — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 4, 2026 Source: @piersmorgan/X Piers Morgan shaded Blake Lively on X

"I’ve read a lot of laughably disingenuous celebrity guff in my time, but this statement by Blake Lively takes the proverbial biscuit. She is destroying her brand with this ridiculous case, and is now reduced to playing the ‘I’m doing it for the world’s children!’ card. Pathetic," the British journalist, 61, tweeted on X April 4. He also posted a screenshot of Lively's statement she previously shared on her Instagram Stories.

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The Judge Threw Out 10 of Blake Lively's 13 Complaints Against Justin Baldoni

Source: MEGA Blake Lively shared an emotional statement after a judge threw out her harassment claim against Justin Baldoni.

In her message, the actress said she's still "grateful" to have some of her complaint making it to court. A judge recently dismissed 10 out of 13 claims in her suit against the Jane the Virgin star. "The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit," Lively wrote. "But I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced, and continue to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others."

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'The Physical Pain From Digital Violence Is Very Real'

Source: MEGA Blake Lively first sued Justin Baldoni in December 2024.

"I hope the Court's decision shows others that, as unfathomably painful as it is, you can speak up," she went on. "Don't be distracted by the digital soap opera [of the case]." "The constant packaging of this lawsuit as a 'Celebrity Drama' is not only irresponsible, but it is by design: to keep you from seeing yourselves in my story," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum penned. "The physical pain from digital violence is very real. It is abuse. And it's everywhere."

Blake Lively First Filed Her Lawsuit in 2024

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni countersued Blake Lively, with his case being dismissed last year.