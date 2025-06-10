Justin Baldoni Refusing to Give Up Legal Battle With Blake Lively: 'Facts' Are 'on Our Side'

Regardless of his lawsuits against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and The New York Times being dismissed, Justin Baldoni is refusing to throw in the towel.

“Ms. Lively and her team’s predictable declaration of victory is false, so let us be clear about the latest ruling,” his lawyer Bryan Freedman told a media outlet on June 10. “While the Court dismissed the defamation-related claims, the Court has invited us to amend four out of the seven claims against Ms. Lively, which will showcase additional evidence and refined allegations. This case is about false accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation and a nonexistent smear campaign, which Ms. Lively’s own team conveniently describes as ‘untraceable’ because they cannot prove what never happened.”