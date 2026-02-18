Piers Morgan Loses It on Guest After Their Audio Cuts Out

Article continues below advertisement

During a heated debate about late child predator Jeffrey Epstein on Piers Morgan Uncensored that aired on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, British journalist Piers Morgan snapped at writer Michael Tracey for what he deemed a "miraculous" audio failure. The incident occurred just as fellow guest and journalist Tara Palmeri asked Tracey if he was being paid by any individuals linked to Epstein. Tracey immediately claimed he could no longer hear the audio from the studio, leading Morgan to mock the timing as an "astonishing coincidence.”

Piers Morgan's Guest Focuses on 'Mythology' of Epstein Saga

Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored Piers Morgan hosted a heated panel on the Epstein files.

Tracey is known for a confrontational style of questioning directed at politicians and establishment figures and has argued that the mainstream narrative surrounding Epstein — specifically the existence of a high-profile "client list" and a suspected international trafficking ring for elites — is largely a product of "moral panic" and "hysterical noise.” Tracey's recent work focuses on deconstructing what he calls the "mythology" of the Epstein saga following the 2025 release of millions of DOJ files. He argued that the highly anticipated "client list" does not exist and that recent document dumps, including those under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, have confirmed there was no such list.

Michael Tracey Has Tried To Discredit Jeffrey Epstein's Victims

Source: MEGA Michael Tracey has tried to trash the credibility of late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

He has also futilely attempted to discredit the testimony of Epstein’s victims, including Virgina Guiffre, who died by suicide in April 2025. “Have you ever actually listened to any of the tapes that the Palm Beach police, have you listened to any of the girls they interviewed?” Palmeri asked Tracey. “I’ve listened to them all. You think Virginia Roberts Giuffre is credible? She had nothing to do with that initial Palm Beach investigation. We’re talking about your former journalist collaborator who had to recant allegations against [Alan] Dershowitz, had to,” he replied.

'Let Her Speak, Please!'

Source: MEGA The British jourbalist has been a defender of Trump until recently.

“Let her speak, please,” Morgan interrupted. “Who do you work for, Michael?” Palmeri asked. “I’m sorry, what?” Tracy said, while fidgeting with his earpiece. “Like, who’s paying you? Who do you work for?” Palmeri continued. “I think a lot of people are wondering this, because I’ve never seen anyone quite like you going after victims of s-- crimes and attacking them like this. So you must be getting paid by someone in power who does not like these accusations… I think it’s fair to ask, are you being paid by any of the men who’ve been accused by Jeffrey Epstein?”

Michael Tracey Insists He Wasn't Being Paid By Epstein's Co-Conspirators

Source: MEGA Piers Morgan noted the 'astonishing' coincidence when Michael Tracey said he couldn't hear.