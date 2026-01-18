Piers Morgan Hilariously Blames Donald Trump for Breaking Hip and Being Hospitalized Following Fall: 'New Year Is Off to a Cracking Start'

Article continues below advertisement

Piers Morgan took an unfortunate tumble recently, landing in a U.K. hospital. The British broadcaster, 60, shared on social media on January 18 to reveal the news of his medical emergency.

Piers Morgan Shared the Situation on Social Media

Source: @piersmorgan/X Piers Morgan fell down a step at a London restaurant recently.

Alongside a slew of photos from the hospital bed, Morgan joked that he "blames Donald Trump" for "tripping on a small step" and falling down at a hotel restaurant in London. "New year is off to a cracking start," he quipped, adding he needs a new hip as he "fractured neck of femur." Morgan noted that he can't fly for 12 weeks and also needs to use crutches for six months.

Piers Morgan Was Hospitalized Over the Weekend

Source: MEGA The broadcaster quipped that Donald Trump is to blame for his tumble.

In one photo in the gallery, the journalist gave a thumbs up while wearing a hospital gown and a breathing tube up his nose. Another shot was an X-Ray of his hip that showed the breakage. While Morgan has been a fan of the president, 79, in the past, he has ceased his support following the January 6 insurrection in 2021. “Trump’s gone mad,” Morgan said days after MAGA supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

The British Journalist Used to Be a Donald Trump Supporter

Source: MEGA Piers Morgan used to be a big supporter of the president.

“I never thought he was capable of this,” Morgan went on. “He has played down to the very worst expectations of his worst critics… But I never imagined the person I had known for 15 years would incite a mob to attack the Capitol in America and attack democracy itself. He didn’t just cross a line, he trampled all over that line.” The Piers Morgan Uncensored host also slammed Trump when the politician made fun of director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's tragic deaths last month. The When Harry Met Sally director and his spouse were allegedly murdered by their son Nick Reiner on December 14, 2025, at their Los Angeles home.

Source: MEGA Piers Morgan slammed Donald Trump for his harsh words about Rob Reiner's death last month.