'He Can Win Again': Piers Morgan Warns Donald Trump's 'Behavior and Rhetoric' Has Changed Since the Last Election
Piers Morgan made it clear that Donald Trump is the frontrunner ahead of the 2024 election — and what he might be like if he takes over the White House for the second time.
"Absolutely he can win again. What would he be like if he won again? Again, I suspect his bark would be worse than his bite. I think he talks a far more dangerous game than he actually executes with action — but that may be wishful thinking. There’s definitely a touch of authoritarianism about his behavior and rhetoric since the last election. So, I would hope that would not be the case," the TV star, 58, said in a new interview.
During the chat, the journalist dished on Trump's strategy as he runs for president against Joe Biden, who is reportedly not doing well in the polls.
"I think anyone who defies democracy in the way that Trump has been doing by refusing to accept that he lost the last election, with no evidence, as I kept saying to him, produce the evidence that it’s a rigged, stolen election. But he hasn’t been able to. And many senior Republicans agree he’s not been able to. So his own side, a lot a lot of them, just aren’t having this, but many people do have it, and they do believe it. And Trump just cries foul and that’s been his modus operandi his entire life, by the way. It’s been very successful for him. Remember that. You’re talking about somebody who’s facing 100 criminal indictments and yet is way ahead in the polling, not just to be Republican nominee, but he’s also ahead in many polls I’ve seen to beat Biden if it’s that much up in the general election," Morgan shared.
Though Trump, 77, constantly attacks his opponents, Morgan thinks the businessman can't handle the heat when he gets pushback.
"So we all think this is nuts, but Trump’s thinking this is a plan. I always say about Trump, I think he has the thinnest skin of anyone I’ve ever met. He’ll react to absolutely everything in the most ridiculously over-the-top way. But he also has the thickest skin so he can soak up stuff that would kill off any other political career. He can take it all, and that is an admirable quality for a politician," he noted.
On Thursday, December 7, Trump, who was charged with 91 felony counts in four separate cases, spoke to people outside of the court and claimed everyone is always against him amid his legal battles.
"Thank you very much. Everybody is. This is a witch hunt the likes of which probably nobody has ever seen," he claimed. "And you have people being murdered outside all over the streets. They’re being murdered."
