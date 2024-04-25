Piers Morgan Claims 'Petty' Hush Money Trial May 'Help' Donald Trump as It's Making Him a 'Martyr'

During a Thursday, April 25, sit-down on "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, Morgan called the entire case "trivial" and suggested it could actually turn Trump into a martyr.

"I ran two of the biggest tabloid newspapers in Britain for 10 years. This kind of deal in different ways goes on everywhere with all newspapers around the world," he explained. "If you have a massive star, and there's a damaging story about them and they want to suppress that story, then sometimes they'll give you a better one about themselves to kill off the other one or there's always some kind of deal that can be done."