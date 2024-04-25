Piers Morgan Claims 'Petty' Hush Money Trial May 'Help' Donald Trump as It's Making Him a 'Martyr'
Piers Morgan believes former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker's testimony may not hurt Donald Trump's hush money trial after all.
Earlier this week, Pecker confessed to working with the embattled politician and his former lawyer Michael Cohen in order to "catch and kill" negative stories that were being offered to news outlets around the time of the 2016 election.
During a Thursday, April 25, sit-down on "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, Morgan called the entire case "trivial" and suggested it could actually turn Trump into a martyr.
"I ran two of the biggest tabloid newspapers in Britain for 10 years. This kind of deal in different ways goes on everywhere with all newspapers around the world," he explained. "If you have a massive star, and there's a damaging story about them and they want to suppress that story, then sometimes they'll give you a better one about themselves to kill off the other one or there's always some kind of deal that can be done."
Trump is the first current or former U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. He is facing a total of 91 felony counts across four jurisdictions. While Morgan noted that some of the legal cases against the 77-year-old appear "more serious and more legitimate," he claimed the hush money trial "seems so petty."
"Ultimately, it's about whether or not Donald Trump had a one night stand with a porn star 18 years ago and in a Beverly Hills Hotel," he continued. "I don't care. I've interviewed Stormy Daniels. She's very plausible when you interview her. But I wasn't in the room."
He further alleged the prosecutor is "politically motivated" and that the judge is "obviously a Democrat."
"They decided to throw the kitchen sink at Trump by jacking up what should be just a state misdemeanor at worst into some sort of new seismic federal crime," he said.
Morgan also cited recent polls as an indication that many Americans "aren't buying" that he committed a crime.
"I think he either wins because one juror has common sense, or he loses but actually gets martyred in the process," he continued. "I don't think this is hurting him. I think it actually over time will help him. I think it’s martyring Trump."
As OK! previously reported, a grand jury voted to indict Trump in March 2023. He was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a hush money payment made to the adult film star in order to keep her from publicly speaking out about an alleged sexual encounter that occurred between them in 2006.
Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.