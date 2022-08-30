Piers Morgan Gags After Reading Meghan Markle’s Most Recent Interview
Piers Morgan is continuing to let Meghan Markle ruffle his feathers.
In a juicy new interview, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her struggle to transition into the royal family, claiming she was "upsetting" her in-laws "just by existing."
The star, 41, also opened up about the response people had to her new title. The Suits alum revealed that a cast member from the Lion King told her they "rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed" after watching her televised wedding to Prince Harry.
The British broadcaster was disgusted by Markle's words and quickly shared his opinions.
"Even by Markle standards, this is a revoltingly self-aggrandizing, disingenuous & hypocritical load of royal-bashing tosh," he tweeted. "The Mandela anecdote alone had me gagging. How dare she use her title to keep trashing the institution that gave it to her? Shameless & shameful."
His recent response follows a series of tweets he's made throughout the week criticizing the humanitarian.
Morgan's harsh opinions of the Los Angeles native have been perceived as racist by Markle's supporters. British-Nigerian activist and political commentator Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu recently shared her thoughts on the Britain's Got Talent judge's relentless commentary. "It's racially motivated bigoted hate gaslit as 'difference of opinion,'" she wrote.
The television personality replied to the accusation, clarifying, "My views of Ms. Markle have nothing to do with her skin color, and everything to do with the way she trashes the Royal Family whilst fleecing her royal status for massive financial gain."
After Markle's much-anticipated podcast "Archetypes" was released last Tuesday, Morgan once again took it as an opportunity to talk about the author. His words came about when reporter Claudia Aoraha shared a quote about ambition that came from the premiere episode of the Spotify original.
He explained, "It’s not your ambition we dislike, Princess Pinocchio - it’s the vile way you trash the Royal Family whilst simultaneously exploiting your royal status for millions of dollars as with this podcast."
Markle talked to The Cut.