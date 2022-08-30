Piers Morgan Gags After Reading Meghan Markle’s Most Recent Interview

The star, 41, also opened up about the response people had to her new title. The Suits alum revealed that a cast member from the Lion King told her they "rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed" after watching her televised wedding to Prince Harry.

PIERS MORGAN ANNOUNCES NEW COLUMN AS HE WARNS MEGHAN MARKLE IS IN FOR A 'VERY UNPLEASANT SURPRISE'

The British broadcaster was disgusted by Markle's words and quickly shared his opinions.