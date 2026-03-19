NEWS 'I'm Not Doing This!': Piers Morgan Storms Out of Interview After Influencer Insulted His Wife Source: @Piers Morgan Uncensored/youtube British journalist Piers Morgan stormed out of an interview with 'manosphere' influencer who insulted his wife with poolside pictures. Lesley Abravanel March 19 2026, Published 12:14 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Piers Morgan stormed out of a live interview with "manosphere" influencer Harrison Sullivan (better known as HSTikkyTokky) on March 18, after the guest repeatedly insulted his wife and made provocative claims. The clash occurred on Piers Morgan Uncensored while discussing Sullivan’s appearance in Louis Theroux's Netflix documentary, Inside the Manosphere, which explores online, toxic masculinity and "alpha" male cultures. Sullivan, a 24-year-old British social media influencer and content creator, recently gained significant media attention after a documentary highlighted his lifestyle in Marbella, Spain, and his inflammatory views on gender, sexuality and religion.

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Piers Morgan Storms Off

hsTikkyTokky Vs Piers Morgan 🚨 Supposed to be a interview about the (Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere) Hs confronts Piers about Epsteins island and lets him know hes banging his wife 😱 Piers Leaves His Own Show ! pic.twitter.com/7f9wrOYcoC — Dank Drifter (@DankDrifter) March 18, 2026 Source: @DankDrifter/X Piers Morgan was upset when he was showed a photo of his wife.

The British journalist called Sullivan a "sexist, misogynistic, homophobic twerp" and a "f------ idiot" following Sullivan's defense of homophobic parenting views in which he had previously said he would “disown” his son if he were g--. “You’re a little half-wit … there’s no point in me wasting my time talking to you,” Morgan spewed. The situation escalated when Sullivan pulled out his phone and showed a photo of Morgan’s wife, Celia Walden, lounging by a pool with a sign that read, "Wanted Pool Boy no experience needed"— an old joke Walden had posted to Instagram in 2022.

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'Let's End This'

Source: @Piers Morgan Uncensored/youtube Piers Morgan told the influencer he wanted to 'end' the interview.

“Listen, sir, I don’t know why you come on and talk like you’re holier than thou,” Sullivan said. “As soon as you’re away — what is this? Applications are open? That’s your ting, bro. That’s your girl.” Sullivan put his phone up to the camera, and Morgan lost it. “Alright, let’s end it. Let’s end this. Let’s end this, please,” the host said. “Cooked!" Sullivan quipped. “You know what, I’m not doing this! Sorry, guys, it’s pointless,” Morgan said.

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Source: @PiersMorganUncensored/youtube The full interview hasn't been uploaded.

Sullivan also made unfounded allegations linking Morgan to the Jeffrey Epstein files and mocked the presenter for being "rattled.” Declaring the interview "pointless," Morgan told his production team, "Let’s end this, please," and walked off the set while Sullivan laughed and claimed Morgan had been "punked.” The full interview has not been officially broadcast on Morgan's YouTube channel or social media accounts, though clips of the exchange — originally streamed on Sullivan's Kick account — have gone viral.

Source: MEGA The influencer has been involved in scandals before.