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'I'm Not Doing This!': Piers Morgan Storms Out of Interview After Influencer Insulted His Wife

photo of Piers Morgan and Harrison Sullivan.
Source: @Piers Morgan Uncensored/youtube

British journalist Piers Morgan stormed out of an interview with 'manosphere' influencer who insulted his wife with poolside pictures.

March 19 2026, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

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Piers Morgan stormed out of a live interview with "manosphere" influencer Harrison Sullivan (better known as HSTikkyTokky) on March 18, after the guest repeatedly insulted his wife and made provocative claims.

The clash occurred on Piers Morgan Uncensored while discussing Sullivan’s appearance in Louis Theroux's Netflix documentary, Inside the Manosphere, which explores online, toxic masculinity and "alpha" male cultures.

Sullivan, a 24-year-old British social media influencer and content creator, recently gained significant media attention after a documentary highlighted his lifestyle in Marbella, Spain, and his inflammatory views on gender, sexuality and religion.

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Piers Morgan Storms Off

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Source: @DankDrifter/X

Piers Morgan was upset when he was showed a photo of his wife.

The British journalist called Sullivan a "sexist, misogynistic, homophobic twerp" and a "f------ idiot" following Sullivan's defense of homophobic parenting views in which he had previously said he would “disown” his son if he were g--.

“You’re a little half-wit … there’s no point in me wasting my time talking to you,” Morgan spewed.

The situation escalated when Sullivan pulled out his phone and showed a photo of Morgan’s wife, Celia Walden, lounging by a pool with a sign that read, "Wanted Pool Boy no experience needed"— an old joke Walden had posted to Instagram in 2022.

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'Let's End This'

image of Piers Morgan told the influencer he wanted to 'end' the interview.
Source: @Piers Morgan Uncensored/youtube

Piers Morgan told the influencer he wanted to 'end' the interview.

“Listen, sir, I don’t know why you come on and talk like you’re holier than thou,” Sullivan said. “As soon as you’re away — what is this? Applications are open? That’s your ting, bro. That’s your girl.”

Sullivan put his phone up to the camera, and Morgan lost it.

“Alright, let’s end it. Let’s end this. Let’s end this, please,” the host said.

“Cooked!" Sullivan quipped.

“You know what, I’m not doing this! Sorry, guys, it’s pointless,” Morgan said.

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image of The full interview hasn't been uploaded.
Source: @PiersMorganUncensored/youtube

The full interview hasn't been uploaded.

Sullivan also made unfounded allegations linking Morgan to the Jeffrey Epstein files and mocked the presenter for being "rattled.”

Declaring the interview "pointless," Morgan told his production team, "Let’s end this, please," and walked off the set while Sullivan laughed and claimed Morgan had been "punked.”

The full interview has not been officially broadcast on Morgan's YouTube channel or social media accounts, though clips of the exchange — originally streamed on Sullivan's Kick account — have gone viral.

image of The influencer has been involved in scandals before.
Source: MEGA

The influencer has been involved in scandals before.

No stranger to controversy, Sullivan, whose father is former England international rugby player Victor Ubogu, was handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence in November 2025 after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance following a McLaren supercar crash in England in March 2024.

He spent nearly a year "on the run" in Dubai, Thailand and Spain to avoid court, leading to an Interpol investigation and eventually being extradited to the UK in October 2025.

In January 2026, a judge ruled that he would not have to repay the full £15,000 ($20,000) cost of the private jet used by police to extradite him, deeming the use of a private flight "not necessary or proportionate.”

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