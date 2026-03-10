Piers Morgan Bans Former Friend Dave Rubin From Show as He Brands Political Commentator a 'Treacherous Little Weasel'
March 10 2026, Published 3:23 p.m. ET
Piers Morgan laid into Dave Rubin after the commentator took The Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro's side in a heated political feud.
The British journalist, 60 — who had called the latter a "propagandist" of Israel during his monologue on Monday, March 9 — branded Rubin, 49, a "treacherous little weasel" after he responded on X, "Piers would sell his mother to a jihadist for a click…"
"Wow. Four months ago, I drove out to do Rubin’s podcast at his home in Miami as a personal favor because he’s done my show many times," Morgan replied on X. "I thought we were friends. How wrong could I be? What a treacherous little weasel. Being Netanyahu’s useful idiot has sent him & Shapiro nuts."
Ben Shapiro Likened Piers Morgan to Jerry Springer
Morgan also made it clear that The Rubin Report host is not welcome back on his YouTube talk show.
Reacting to his former friend's subsequent statement that he wouldn't be part of Morgan’s "panel shows anymore," the veteran broadcaster fired back, "You won’t ever be doing my show again, in any capacity."
The dispute began after Morgan went after Shapiro, 42, on social media last week in response to the conservative pundit labeling him "the Jerry Springer of political television."
- 'I'm a Journalist!': Piers Morgan Unleashes on 'Propagandist' Ben Shapiro Amid Heated Political TV Feud
- Megyn Kelly Trolls Ben Shapiro for Branding Her a 'Coward' and Drops Him as a Friend: 'I Helped Make Him a Star'
- Piers Morgan Backlash Escalates: Embattled Host Says 'Troll Vowed To Murder' Him In Front Of Sons, Threats Made His 'Stomach Churn'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The podcaster claimed on March 4 that Morgan is making "a mockery of the entire industry" by featuring critics of Israel's actions in Gaza on his show.
Morgan hit back on March 5, writing via X, "If people are curious why @benshapiro has suddenly turned on me, this may explain it… the guy just can’t take anyone criticizing Israel’s govt."
"I criticize all governments, especially my own. I just don’t understand why I can’t criticize Israel’s govt without being branded antisemitic or having the likes of @benshapiro throwing their petulant toys out of the stroller. It’s absurd," he penned two hours later.
Ben Shapiro Accused Piers Morgan of Having 'N****' on His Show
The Brit added, "Ben was a regular guest on @PiersUncensored – but from the moment I became more critical of the Israeli Govt for its conduct in the war in Gaza, he stopped coming on, stopped replying to my texts, and now publicly attacks my show."
In his monologue on Monday slammed Shapiro for accusing his show of "bringing on actual N****" and called him out for allegedly blindly supporting Israel and its prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"Anybody who disagrees with him is a demonic America-hating terror apologist who can only possibly be doing it for ratings," Morgan ranted.
He later tweeted an edited photo of himself alongside a shrunken Shapiro and wrote, "If you come for the British King, @benshapiro - you best not miss."