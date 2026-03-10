Politics Piers Morgan Bans Former Friend Dave Rubin From Show as He Brands Political Commentator a 'Treacherous Little Weasel' Source: @piersmorganuncensored/x; The Rubin Report/youtube Dave Rubin took fellow conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro's side in his feud with Piers Morgan. Allie Fasanella March 10 2026, Published 3:23 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Piers Morgan laid into Dave Rubin after the commentator took The Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro's side in a heated political feud. The British journalist, 60 — who had called the latter a "propagandist" of Israel during his monologue on Monday, March 9 — branded Rubin, 49, a "treacherous little weasel" after he responded on X, "Piers would sell his mother to a jihadist for a click…" "Wow. Four months ago, I drove out to do Rubin’s podcast at his home in Miami as a personal favor because he’s done my show many times," Morgan replied on X. "I thought we were friends. How wrong could I be? What a treacherous little weasel. Being Netanyahu’s useful idiot has sent him & Shapiro nuts."

Wow. Four months ago, I drove out to do Rubin’s podcast at his home in Miami as a personal favour because he’s done my show many times. I thought we were friends. How wrong could I be? What a treacherous little weasel. Being Netanyahu’s useful idiot has sent him & Shapiro nuts. https://t.co/BK5OW7Hqu8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2026 Source: @piersmorgan/x Piers Morgan feels betrayed by fellow commentator Dave Rubin.

Ben Shapiro Likened Piers Morgan to Jerry Springer

Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/youtube 'You won’t ever be doing my show again,' Piers Morgan wrote on X.

Morgan also made it clear that The Rubin Report host is not welcome back on his YouTube talk show. Reacting to his former friend's subsequent statement that he wouldn't be part of Morgan’s "panel shows anymore," the veteran broadcaster fired back, "You won’t ever be doing my show again, in any capacity." The dispute began after Morgan went after Shapiro, 42, on social media last week in response to the conservative pundit labeling him "the Jerry Springer of political television."

View this post on Instagram Source: @piersmorganuncensored/x Piers Morgan labeled Ben Shapiro a 'propagandist' for Israel.

Source: Ben Shapiro/youtube Ben Shapiro accused Piers Morgan of having 'actual N****' on his show.

The podcaster claimed on March 4 that Morgan is making "a mockery of the entire industry" by featuring critics of Israel's actions in Gaza on his show. Morgan hit back on March 5, writing via X, "If people are curious why @benshapiro has suddenly turned on me, this may explain it… the guy just can’t take anyone criticizing Israel’s govt." "I criticize all governments, especially my own. I just don’t understand why I can’t criticize Israel’s govt without being branded antisemitic or having the likes of @benshapiro throwing their petulant toys out of the stroller. It’s absurd," he penned two hours later.

Ben Shapiro Accused Piers Morgan of Having 'N****' on His Show

Source: mega 'I just don’t understand why I can’t criticize Israel’s govt without being branded antisemitic,' Piers Morgan responded.

The Brit added, "Ben was a regular guest on @PiersUncensored – but from the moment I became more critical of the Israeli Govt for its conduct in the war in Gaza, he stopped coming on, stopped replying to my texts, and now publicly attacks my show." In his monologue on Monday slammed Shapiro for accusing his show of "bringing on actual N****" and called him out for allegedly blindly supporting Israel and its prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Anybody who disagrees with him is a demonic America-hating terror apologist who can only possibly be doing it for ratings," Morgan ranted.

If you come for the British King, ⁦@benshapiro⁩ - you best not miss. pic.twitter.com/0Z2eGmZzwN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2026 Source: @piersmorgan/x The British journalist challenged Ben Shapiro on X.

Source: mega Piers Morgan is not letting up on Ben Shapiro.