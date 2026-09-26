Piers Morgan Threatens Charles Spencer With Lawsuit Despite Apology Over Diana Book

Article continues below advertisement

Piers Morgan said an apology from Charles Spencer will not stop him from taking legal action over a claim in the late Princess Diana’s brother’s new memoir. In Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, Spencer linked Morgan to the publication of intrusive photographs showing Diana exercising in a leotard. Morgan demonstrated that the Sunday Mirror published the images on November 7, 1993, nearly two years before he became editor of the Daily Mirror. “There’s just one problem — it’s all bulls---,” Morgan said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” “And very, very easy bulls--- for me to prove it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Spencer Admits His ‘Assumption Was Incorrect’

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer apologized after acknowledging an incorrect assumption about the publishing of Princess Diana’s photographs.

A representative for Spencer acknowledged that Morgan was not responsible for publishing the photographs. “As an historian, accuracy is important to Earl Spencer,” the statement said. “He therefore wishes to clarify that his assumption was incorrect. Earl Spencer apologises to Mr Morgan for this error.” The statement maintained, however, that Spencer accurately described a phone call in which he personally informed Morgan that he was not invited to Diana’s funeral. “Mr Morgan was surly and annoyed when Earl Spencer called personally to tell him that he was not welcome at his sister’s funeral,” it said.

Article continues below advertisement

Morgan Disputes the Phone Call Account

Source: MEGA Piers Morgan disputed Charles Spencer’s account of their conversation about Princess Diana’s funeral.

Morgan rejected that characterization as well, saying he had been “very respectful” during the conversation. “Earl Spencer’s account of our phone call is also deeply misleading,” he wrote. “I was neither surly nor annoyed, but instead, very respectful to him and his family, as I wrote in my diaries, The Insider.” “It would seem that Spencer’s recollection of phone calls is very suspect,” Morgan added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Legal Threat Remains

Source: MEGA Piers Morgan called for the removal of disputed material from the memoir.

Before the apology, Morgan called for remaining copies of Swan Song to be pulped and said his attorneys would demand that the book be withdrawn from sale. He subsequently said he would continue pursuing Spencer and Penguin in an effort to have the disputed material removed and secure damages for the King’s Trust. “Earl Spencer has apologized to me for his defamatory lies published in his new book,” Morgan wrote. “But I am pursuing legal action against him and his publisher Penguin to have the lies removed, and damages paid to the King’s Trust.”

A Broader Fight Over Spencer’s Credibility

Source: MEGA Piers Morgan continued pursuing legal action against Charles Spencer and publisher Penguin over the memoir.