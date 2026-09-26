Piers Morgan Threatens Charles Spencer With Lawsuit Despite Apology Over Diana Book
Sept. 26 2026, Published 6:26 p.m. ET
Piers Morgan said an apology from Charles Spencer will not stop him from taking legal action over a claim in the late Princess Diana’s brother’s new memoir.
In Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, Spencer linked Morgan to the publication of intrusive photographs showing Diana exercising in a leotard. Morgan demonstrated that the Sunday Mirror published the images on November 7, 1993, nearly two years before he became editor of the Daily Mirror.
“There’s just one problem — it’s all bulls---,” Morgan said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” “And very, very easy bulls--- for me to prove it.”
Spencer Admits His ‘Assumption Was Incorrect’
A representative for Spencer acknowledged that Morgan was not responsible for publishing the photographs.
“As an historian, accuracy is important to Earl Spencer,” the statement said. “He therefore wishes to clarify that his assumption was incorrect. Earl Spencer apologises to Mr Morgan for this error.”
The statement maintained, however, that Spencer accurately described a phone call in which he personally informed Morgan that he was not invited to Diana’s funeral.
“Mr Morgan was surly and annoyed when Earl Spencer called personally to tell him that he was not welcome at his sister’s funeral,” it said.
Morgan Disputes the Phone Call Account
Morgan rejected that characterization as well, saying he had been “very respectful” during the conversation.
“Earl Spencer’s account of our phone call is also deeply misleading,” he wrote. “I was neither surly nor annoyed, but instead, very respectful to him and his family, as I wrote in my diaries, The Insider.”
“It would seem that Spencer’s recollection of phone calls is very suspect,” Morgan added.
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Legal Threat Remains
Before the apology, Morgan called for remaining copies of Swan Song to be pulped and said his attorneys would demand that the book be withdrawn from sale.
He subsequently said he would continue pursuing Spencer and Penguin in an effort to have the disputed material removed and secure damages for the King’s Trust.
“Earl Spencer has apologized to me for his defamatory lies published in his new book,” Morgan wrote. “But I am pursuing legal action against him and his publisher Penguin to have the lies removed, and damages paid to the King’s Trust.”
A Broader Fight Over Spencer’s Credibility
Morgan argued that the factual error undermines Spencer’s credibility as other claims in the memoir draw scrutiny.
The book alleges that the then-Prince Charles said, “We’ll forget her soon enough,” after Diana’s death in 1997. Buckingham Palace questioned whether Spencer’s grief had affected his memory, while Spencer has insisted the King spoke those exact words.
“If Earl Spencer can be so incredibly, defamatorily wrong about such basic facts involving me,” Morgan asked, “Why should we believe anything else he puts in this book?”