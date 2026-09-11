Inside Nicole Kidman's 'Striking' Changes After Keith Urban Divorce as Plastic Surgeon Weighs In
Sept. 11 2026, Published 7:53 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman's cleavage has been taking center stage throughout her Practical Magic 2 press tour, with a plastic surgeon suggesting that the actress may have gone under the knife since her split from Keith Urban.
"There is quite a noticeable difference in breast volume when you compare these photographs," Dr. Omar Tillo, who has not treated Kidman, said as he compared a recent photo of her to a 2003 snapshot.
A Chest Augmentation Is 'Possible Explanation'
"In the earlier image, Nicole appears to have a relatively small natural breast volume, whereas now there is considerably more fullness and projection, particularly through the upper half of the b-----," the medical professional explained.
The doctor agreed he could not determine whether the Babygirl actress underwent a b----- augmentation through photos alone, but believed the procedure could be a "possible explanation" for the change in her appearance.
Plastic Surgeon Suspected 'Smaller Implants'
"The most striking difference for me isn’t simply the cleavage. It is the increase in overall volume. Her b------ appear fuller both centrally and in the upper pole, while still remaining proportionate to her very slender frame," he explained. "If implants were responsible, I wouldn’t expect them to be particularly large. On someone with Nicole’s narrow frame, even a relatively modest implant can create a significant visual change because there is less width across the chest for that volume to occupy."
Tillo estimated that Kidman opted for smaller implants around "200cc to 275cc," instead of a composite breast augmentation, where a fat transfer is used alongside an implant to add additional coverage.
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Nicole Kidman Filed for Divorce in September 2025
Kidman has never confirmed having b----- implants; however, she has been stealing the spotlight with a series of sultry looks since filing for divorce from Urban, 58, in September 2025.
The pair, who share two children, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15, quickly finalized their divorce just four months later.
Nicole Kidman Said Her Future Was 'Completely Unknown' to Her
Kidman vulnerably admitted that she didn't "expect" the end of her 20-year marriage in an interview with Vogue last month.
"I had a different view of what my life was going to be, but this is what it is now," she told the outlet. "You make all these plans and you have all these ideas of what it’s all going to be like and then it’s...not. You have to adjust. You adapt. The future, it’s completely unknown to me right now...Strange."