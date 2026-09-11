or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Nicole Kidman
OK LogoHEALTH

Inside Nicole Kidman's 'Striking' Changes After Keith Urban Divorce as Plastic Surgeon Weighs In

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

A plastic surgeon weighed on Nicole Kidman's 'striking' apperance since her split from Keith Urban.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 11 2026, Published 7:53 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman's cleavage has been taking center stage throughout her Practical Magic 2 press tour, with a plastic surgeon suggesting that the actress may have gone under the knife since her split from Keith Urban.

"There is quite a noticeable difference in breast volume when you compare these photographs," Dr. Omar Tillo, who has not treated Kidman, said as he compared a recent photo of her to a 2003 snapshot.

Article continues below advertisement

A Chest Augmentation Is 'Possible Explanation'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nicole Kidman showed off several skin-baring looks while promoting the film 'Practical Magic 2.'
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman showed off several skin-baring looks while promoting the film 'Practical Magic 2.'

"In the earlier image, Nicole appears to have a relatively small natural breast volume, whereas now there is considerably more fullness and projection, particularly through the upper half of the b-----," the medical professional explained.

The doctor agreed he could not determine whether the Babygirl actress underwent a b----- augmentation through photos alone, but believed the procedure could be a "possible explanation" for the change in her appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Plastic Surgeon Suspected 'Smaller Implants'

Photo of The plastic surgeon believed that Nicole Kidman opted for smaller implants to complement her 'narrow frame.'
Source: MEGA

The plastic surgeon suggested that Nicole Kidman opted for smaller implants to complement her 'narrow frame.'

"The most striking difference for me isn’t simply the cleavage. It is the increase in overall volume. Her b------ appear fuller both centrally and in the upper pole, while still remaining proportionate to her very slender frame," he explained. "If implants were responsible, I wouldn’t expect them to be particularly large. On someone with Nicole’s narrow frame, even a relatively modest implant can create a significant visual change because there is less width across the chest for that volume to occupy."

Tillo estimated that Kidman opted for smaller implants around "200cc to 275cc," instead of a composite breast augmentation, where a fat transfer is used alongside an implant to add additional coverage.

MORE ON:
Nicole Kidman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman Filed for Divorce in September 2025

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban got married in June 2006.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban got married in June 2006.

Kidman has never confirmed having b----- implants; however, she has been stealing the spotlight with a series of sultry looks since filing for divorce from Urban, 58, in September 2025.

The pair, who share two children, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15, quickly finalized their divorce just four months later.

Nicole Kidman Said Her Future Was 'Completely Unknown' to Her

Photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two daughters.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two daughters.

Kidman vulnerably admitted that she didn't "expect" the end of her 20-year marriage in an interview with Vogue last month.

"I had a different view of what my life was going to be, but this is what it is now," she told the outlet. "You make all these plans and you have all these ideas of what it’s all going to be like and then it’s...not. You have to adjust. You adapt. The future, it’s completely unknown to me right now...Strange."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.