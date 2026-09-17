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Selena Gomez's 'Different' 2026 Emmys Look Has Fans Doing a Double Take as Plastic Surgeon Addresses 'Fresh Botox' Claims

Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: AP

A plastic surgeon weighed in after fans pointed out Selena Gomez's 'change in appearance' at the 2026 Emmys.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 8:08 p.m. ET

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Selena Gomez sparked speculation about a possible cosmetic injection after fans noticed a subtle difference in her appearance at the 2026 Emmys.

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Selena Gomez's Emmy Appearance Sparked 'Fresh Botox' Speculation

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Photo of Selena Gomez walked the red carpet at the 2026 Emmys on September 14.
Source: AP

Selena Gomez walked the red carpet at the 2026 Emmys on September 14.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 34, walked the red carpet solo in a custom gold strapless Louis Vuitton gown while attending the high-profile award show on Monday, September 14. She rocked peach-toned makeup, with her brunette hair styled in large bombshell curls.

Fans of the Spring Breakers actress pointed out a difference between her eyes, with some wondering if it was the result of "fresh Botox."

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Plastic Surgeon Weighs In on Selena Gomez's Appearance

Photo of Her husband, Benny Blanco, notably skipped out on the event.
Source: AP

Her husband, Benny Blanco, notably skipped out on the high-profile event.

"What people seem to be responding to most strongly in these photographs is the asymmetry around the eyes," plastic surgeon and Medical Director at ⁠CREO Clinic, Dr. Omar Tillo, who has not treated the actress, told OK! "One eye appears slightly more closed than the other, and because the eyes are such an important reference point when we recognise a face, even quite a small difference can make somebody look surprisingly different."

The medical expert acknowledged it wasn't possible to determine whether she had recently undergone a procedure based on the red carpet appearance alone, but noted that it was a "possible explanation" for the difference.

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'Tiny Changes Around the Eye'

Photo of Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco in September 2025.
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco in September 2025.

"Selena herself has previously spoken openly about having Botox, but that doesn’t mean Botox explains what we’re seeing at the Emmys," the doctor added. "What these photographs demonstrate quite well is how sensitive we are to tiny changes around the eyes. A difference in muscle movement, natural asymmetry, makeup, swelling, expression or simply the moment a photograph is taken can dramatically change how familiar somebody looks."

Tillo also addressed speculation that suggested the former Disney star may have gotten cheek filler.

Did Selena Gomez Get Cheek Filler?

Photo of The plastic surgeon emphasized that make-up, lighting and styling could play a role in why Selena Gomez looked different at the 2026 Emmys.
Source: MEGA

The plastic surgeon emphasized that make-up, lighting and styling could play a role in why Selena Gomez looked different at the 2026 Emmys.

"Again, that’s impossible to determine from these images. Generally speaking, however, adding volume to the upper cheek can change the relationship between the cheek and lower eyelid," he described. "If there is significant volume immediately beneath the eye, particularly when somebody smiles, it can make the eye aperture appear slightly smaller. But I wouldn’t look at these photographs and conclude that filler is responsible. Facial expression, camera angle and existing natural asymmetry can produce a very similar effect."

The plastic surgeon emphasized the make-up, styling and lighting changes more than people realize, adding, "So they shouldn’t be overlooked when comparing red-carpet images. These factors can emphasise existing asymmetry or change how the proportions of the face appear on camera."

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