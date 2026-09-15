Selena Gomez Didn't Seem 'as Happy' on Emmys Red Carpet Without Husband Benny Blanco, Body Language Expert Claims: 'Her Confidence Left Her'

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Selena Gomez looked stunning at the 2026 Emmy Awards, but one body language expert claims she turned heads for another reason. Expert Inbaal Honigman, in collaboration with casino.org, believes something was noticeably different about her red carpet appearance, as her husband, Benny Blanco, was absent from the event.

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'Selena’s Face Isn’t as Happy and Excited'

Source: AP Selena Gomez wore a stunning Louis Vuitton gown to the award show.

Gomez attended the September 14 award show in Los Angeles, looking glamorous in a strapless Louis Vuitton beaded gown. She completed her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair in soft, loose waves. While the singer and actress looked every bit the part, she walked the carpet alone rather than alongside Blanco, with Honigham claiming, "While she poses for photographs in her sensational gold column dress, Selena’s face isn’t as happy and excited as it is when she’s around her husband."

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'Her Confidence Has Left Her'

Source: AP Inbaal Honigmam claimed her stance displayed 'some signs of insecurity.'

According to the body-language expert, Gomez appeared less comfortable and confident without her husband. The expert said her demeanor suggested she was missing her usual sense of confidence. "Her confidence has left her, and her tall, powerful pose displays some signs of insecurity," Honigham continued. She continued, "Her face that does all the talking. Even when she smiles, Selena’s eyes are rounded; they’re not squeezed into happy, smiley eyes. This is because her cheeks aren’t raised and rounded, as is usual for a jolly beam."

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Why Was Benny Blanco Not at the Emmy Awards?

Source: MEGA Benny Blanco was at Harvard Business School promoting his new book.

Blanco, who attended the 2025 Emmy Awards with his wife, was busy promoting his new book, F--- Failure, which was released on September 15. According to Elle, the music producer was at Harvard Business School to do so and therefore was unable to attend the Emmys with Gomez.

'We Kept Our Relationship Private'

Source: MEGA Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez got married in September 2025.