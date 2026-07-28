Playboy's Kendra Wilkinson Reveals She's Dropped 4 Dress Sizes Amid GLP-1 Journey: 'Fitting Back Into My Old Jeans'

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Kendra Wilkinson is getting real about her transformation. The former Playboy model recently took to Instagram Stories to share that she has "lost so much weight” over the past couple of months.

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Kendra Wilkinson Raved About GLP-1 Drug

Source: @kendrawilkinson/Instagram Kendra Wilkinson revealed that she can now fit into her old jeans after losing weight.

“Fitting back in my old jeans,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a black tank top and light wash jeans. “And these are my old jeans,” she added, pulling the waistline of the jeans forward to show the significant gap. When a follower asked her about what she was taking, she replied, “GLP-1.” However, she didn't name the specific drug she had been using.

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Source: @kendrawilkinson/Instagram Kendra Wilkinson admitted to a follower that she was taking GLP-1 drug to lose weight.

Another follower asked her how much weight she's lost so far, if she didn't mind sharing. “I haven't stepped on a scale,” she replied. “I go by the fit of my clothes and old clothes,” she continued. However, she did reveal, “[I] was on my way to size 10. Now I'm less than a size 6.”

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Kendra Wilkinson Has Been Transparent About Her Weight Loss Journey from the Start

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Source: MEGA Kendra Wilkinson took to Instagram to share that she was starting her GLP-1 weight loss journey a couple of months ago.

The real estate agent previously told her Instagram followers via a post that she was starting her GLP-1 journey a couple of months ago. “I'm so excited I'm starting my GLP-1 journey today with Effecty.com - unlike most people, I'm being honest with this journey,” she said at the time. She explained in the caption that her goal was “feeling better” and to regain her energy. She shared an update about her journey in May, stating, “Month two on my GLP-1 journey and I'm still being really intentional about how I approach this.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @kendrawilkinson/Instagram Kendra Wilkinson shared an update about her weight loss journey in May.

“For me, it was never just about the number on the scale. It's about feeling like myself again, having real energy, and actually learning to trust the process without trying to fast forward it,” the mom-of-two continued. “I wanted this to feel honest, sustainable, and actually work for MY life,” she added. “Oh and fitting into my pants again? That's absolutely a win too,” Wilkinson wrote. “We're just getting started but I'm here for all of it and can't wait to bring you along for what's coming,” she concluded the caption.

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Source: MEGA Kendra Wilkinson previously admitted that she wanted to lose weight to 'feel' like herself again.