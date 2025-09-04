'Happily Single' Kendra Wilkinson Tells Men to 'Stop Asking' Her Out on Dates: 'No Longer Interested'

Article continues below advertisement

Kendra Wilkinson is making it clear — she’s done with dating. On Thursday, September 4, The Girls Next Door alum hopped on her Instagram Stories with a blunt message about love, while posting a fresh-faced selfie in a rust-colored top. “I have no attraction to the dating world. I'm happily single. Men. Stop asking me. It's a NO. H--- NO,” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kendrawilkinson/Instagram Kendra Wilkinson said she is 'happily single' and doesn’t want to date.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Wilkinson has been giving fans little life updates lately, and none of them involve a hot new romance. “I appreciate all the love and support,” she added in another Story. “I don't have an interest in men at the moment. Just work. Thank you for supporting my business.”

Article continues below advertisement

After headline-making relationships with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and ex-husband Hank Baskett — whom she split from in 2018 after nine years — Wilkinson's putting her energy into herself. “Been having a lot of fun lately,” she shared. “Love being a mom. Love being single. Love aging. Love real estate. Love my body the way it is. Zero f--- given.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The realtor told men to 'stop asking' her out.

Article continues below advertisement

Now at 40, the TV personality is embracing her new chapter with confidence and hustle, as she gave a nod to her booming real estate career, writing, “Reach out if you're looking into selling or buying.”

Article continues below advertisement

She also showed her gratitude to fans with a cheerful shout-out, adding, “I hope you guys are having a great summer! You can support me by referring me to friends who are looking into moving. Thank you.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The former 'Playboy' star is now focused on her real estate career.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

At Operation Smile’s 25th Los Angeles Smile Fiesta, Wilkinson opened up about a major life misstep. “The only thing I can say I regret in my life is not starting my real estate career while I was living at the Playboy Mansion,” she confessed. “What was I thinking? Like, I mean, I was surrounded by everyone, every celebrity, every billionaire, and what was I thinking? But I'm now in real estate, so I'm good.”

Article continues below advertisement

She also opened up about how her past shaped her view of intimacy. “Was I sexualized? Absolutely,” she admitted on the "I Do, Part 2" podcast. “Did that cause me problems later in life? Absolutely. So, you know, choices — there are consequences for every choice you make.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The starlet admitted she 'regrets not starting her real estate career earlier.'

Article continues below advertisement

“I struggle still to this day with my relationships and my views on s--,” she said. “And I had to go through a lot of therapy… and they looked at me and they're like — this is the first time I'm admitting this — but they're like, ‘You might have, like, a little bit of a s-- problem. Like, you have a little bit of a problem when it comes to thinking of s--.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Still, Wilkinson had “golden years” she’ll never forget. “I left the Playboy mansion at age 23, got pregnant, got married at the age of 23, then started my life as a wife and a mother,” she recalled.