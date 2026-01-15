Kendra Wilkinson Says She 'Isn't Qualified to Be a Spouse or Wife' After Divorce: 'I'm Happy Being Single'

Article continues below advertisement

Kendra Wilkinson is getting real about where she stands when it comes to love — and she’s perfectly content with her current situation. During a recent interview, the former reality star shared her honest take on dating after her 2019 divorce from ex-NFL player Hank Baskett. The two share son Hank Jr., 16, and daughter Alijah, 11, and while co-parenting is going strong, romance isn’t her priority right now.

Source: @kendrawilkinson/Instagram Kendra Wilkinson said she is 'happy being single.'

“I don’t think that I’m qualified to be a spouse or a girlfriend. I don’t think I’m qualified at this moment,” Wilkinson explained on January 13 while attending Supermodels Unlimited Magazine’s 25th anniversary issue party. “I don’t think I’m good enough to be a wife or a girlfriend. I think that I’m happy, but I do think I’m happy being single.” “I don’t like the whole checklist of things. I will never fit the mold,” she said, referring to past dating experiences. “I will never fit this certain type of person that a man needs. I’m a good, loyal person, but I’ll never fit a certain mold that men, I think, want in a relationship.”

That said, she revealed she has an arrangement that works well for her. “I have an extremely hot booty call. He’s just the hottest booty call you could possibly get,” the real estate guru said. “You’ll never see him on Instagram. I will never go live with him. I’ll never show him, but he is — take my word for it – he is a hot stud, a hot booty call. It satisfies me, and I’m super happy with it.”

Source: MEGA The real estate expert 'does not feel ready' to be a wife or girlfriend.

When it comes to her relationship with Baskett today, Wilkinson made it clear that they “never had an issue.” “Every single move we make is there to benefit our kids, and we put our kids before ourselves and we get along,” she said. She also emphasized, “We’re friendly.”

Source: MEGA The TV star shares two kids with ex-husband Hank Baskett.

Now 40, the former Girls Next Door star is focused on motherhood and continuing to grow her real estate career, a chapter she says finally feels right. “I feel like I’ve grown into exactly who I want to be, whether it’s real estate or even being single,” she shared. “I love single life. I love my kids, and Hank and I are doing a spectacular job with the kids. There’s so much to celebrate.”

Wilkinson also touched on her latest SU Magazine cover and how her mindset has shifted over the years.

Source: @kendrawilkinson/Instagram Kendra Wilkinson is focused on real estate and motherhood.