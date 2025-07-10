Kendra Wilkinson Says She Doesn't 'Have Interest in Men at the Moment' in Shocking Confession
Kendra Wilkinson is choosing herself right now!
The former Girls Next Door star took to Instagram to drop a little life update, and let’s just say she’s not exactly swiping right these days.
“I appreciate all the love and support,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I don't have an interest in men at the moment. Just work. Thank you for supporting my business.”
After high-profile relationships with Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner, and ex-husband Hank Baskett — whom she divorced in 2018 after nine years — Wilkinson is putting romance on the back burner and focusing on herself.
“Been having a lot of fun lately,” she shared. “Love being a mom. Love being single. Love aging. Love real estate. Love my body the way it is. Zero f--- given.”
At 40, the TV personality is doubling down on her new career and lifestyle. She promoted her growing real estate business in the same post, saying, “Reach out if you're looking into selling or buying.”
She added a cheerful shout-out to fans, saying, “I hope you guys are having a great summer! You can support me by referring me to friends who are looking into moving. Thank you.”
At a recent red carpet event for Operation Smile’s 25th Los Angeles Smile Fiesta, the starlet revealed one thing she wishes she had done differently years back.
“The only thing I can say I regret in my life is not starting my real estate career while I was living at the Playboy Mansion,” she said. “What was I thinking? Like, I mean, I was surrounded by everyone, every celebrity, every billionaire, and what was I thinking? But I'm now in real estate, so I'm good.”
It’s not the first time Wilkinson's opened up about how her past experiences shaped her.
“Was I sexualized? Absolutely,” she said during an interview on the "I Do, Part 2" podcast. “Did that cause me problems later in life? Absolutely. So, you know, choices — there are consequences for every choice you make.”
She also shared how her past affected her relationship with intimacy.
“I struggle still to this day with my relationships and my views on s--,” she admitted. “And I had to go through a lot of therapy… and they looked at me and they're like — this is the first time I'm admitting this — but they're like, ‘You might have, like, a little bit of a s-- problem. Like, you have a little bit of a problem when it comes to thinking of s--.’”
“I left the Playboy mansion at age 23, got pregnant, got married at the age of 23, then started my life as a wife and a mother,” she said. “And it was the golden years of my life.”
Wilkinson and Baskett divorced in 2018, four years after he admitted to being unfaithful while she was eight months pregnant.
“A lot of people cheat — a lot of people have affairs and it’s not a good thing to do, but it’s something I forgive,” she said at the time. “Hank is an amazing father, an amazing co-parent, and he deserves all good things.”
These days, Wilkinson is doing just fine on her own. In June 2020, she passed the California real estate exam, and just a month later, she joined The Agency — the luxury real estate firm founded by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky.