Playboy Star Jenilee Harrison, 68, Looks Unrecognizable During L.A. Outing: Photos

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Playboy star and 1980s sitcom icon Jenilee Harrison looked unrecognizable while stepping out in Los Angeles. The 68-year-old was photographed on her way to mail a letter on June 28 with her small senior dog in a carrier strapped to her chest. Harrison wore a brown T-shirt and plain, navy blue pants with her iconic blonde hair swept up into a ponytail. She accessorized her casual outfit with sneakers, black eyeliner and a bright pink lip.

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Source: ABC;MEGA Jenilee Harrison rose to stardom while starring on multiple sitcoms in the 1980s.

Harrison rose to stardom in the 1980s after earning the role of Cindy on the iconic sitcom Three's Company, replacing Suzanne Somers alongside John Ritter and Don Knotts. She told Fox News Digital last year that she was just 19 when she was offered an audition and had only appeared in commercials prior to booking the show. "When I got on Three’s Company, I was welcomed with open arms. They treated me lovely," she said. "They treated me like a little sister… And the girls [on set], we protected one another, and we supported one another."

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Source: ABC Jenilee Harrison took on the role of Cindy in 'Three's Company.'

After exiting the show in 1982, Harrison joined the cast of Dallas. She played the recurring character Jamie Ewing Barnes on the network drama from 1984 to 1986. "Dallas was and is still such a joy," she recalled. The next year, Harrison made her Playboy magazine debut with a jaw-dropping centerfold spread for the June 1987 edition of the popular men's entertainment print.

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Source: MEGA Jenilee Harrison walked around Los Angeles with her small dog strapped to her chest.

She had been determined to shoot her Playboy centerfold on her own terms, much to the chagrin of the photographers. "It was in my contract that, yes, I’ll do [Playboy], but I have to keep my clothes on," Harrison remembered. "So I show up for this photo shoot in the Playboy building in Beverly Hills, and I go into the changing room to do my makeup and all that. And the photographer – a very famous photographer – comes in. He goes, ‘You’re all ready to go?’" "And I said, ‘Well, yeah, where’s my wardrobe?’ And he looked shocked," she added. "He’s like, ‘Your wardrobe? No, we’re doing Playboy.’ And I said, ‘No, my contract says I’m wearing clothes.’ He was just shocked.”

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Source: MEGA Jenilee Harrison appeared to be on her way to mail a letter on June 28.

She recalled having to "fight" to wear clothes while posing for the famous magazine. "So everything stopped," she continued. "He had to get back on the phone. They had to regroup and bring in wardrobe… He didn’t even know. But I had to fight for that." Harrison revealed she never saw herself as a "s-- symbol," even referring to herself as a "tomboy."

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Source: MEGA Jenilee Harrison wore a brown long-sleeved T-shirt and plain navy blue pants.

"I looked at being a s-- symbol as just a wardrobe I had to put on to go into Hollywood and do this job," she explained. Harrison continued to make occasional onscreen appearances throughout the 1990s but retired from acting in 2002 to focus on her personal life and love of animals. Harrison runs a sprawling ranch in California and is actively involved in an animal rescue in her area.

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Source: MEGA Jenilee Harrison wore black eyeliner and pink lipstick on her outing.