Police Called To Jesse James & Estranged Wife Bonnie Rotten's Home Days Before Divorce

It seems a 911 call may have served as a concerning prelude to Jesse James’ divorce from his estranged wife, Bonnie Rotten, as police were reportedly sent to the soon-to-be coparents’ Texas home late last month.

On Monday, November 28, police “responded to a residence” in Dripping Springs, Tex., just before 7 p.m. after receiving a call detailing a “verbal disturbance” between the television personality and his pregnant spouse, Lt. Dennis Gutierrez, a representative of The Hays County Sheriff’s Office, told Radar on Tuesday, December 6.