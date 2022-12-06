Police Called To Jesse James & Estranged Wife Bonnie Rotten's Home Days Before Divorce
It seems a 911 call may have served as a concerning prelude to Jesse James’ divorce from his estranged wife, Bonnie Rotten, as police were reportedly sent to the soon-to-be coparents’ Texas home late last month.
On Monday, November 28, police “responded to a residence” in Dripping Springs, Tex., just before 7 p.m. after receiving a call detailing a “verbal disturbance” between the television personality and his pregnant spouse, Lt. Dennis Gutierrez, a representative of The Hays County Sheriff’s Office, told Radar on Tuesday, December 6.
“Deputies arrived and determined that no offense had taken place. Both parties agreed to separate for the night. Nothing further," Gutierrez explained, noting that no crime was reported at the residence so officers only submitted an “informational” document detailing their visit instead of an official police report.
JESSE JAMES' PREGNANT WIFE BONNIE ROTTEN FILES TO END THEIR 5-MONTH MARRIAGE AFTER CHEATING ACCUSATIONS
The incident came just two days before Rotten publicly accused her soon-to-be former husband, whom she married back in June, of acting unfaithful in their less than six-month-spanning marriage.
"Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant," the former adult film star wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 30, adding that she felt "so hurt by everything he has done to me."
"He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself he’s truly a disgusting human being. I should’ve known better you’re all right," she continued, seemingly referencing how James famously cheated in his marriage to actress Sandra Bullock throughout the late 2000s.
Though Rotten, 39, initially filed to divorce James, 53, on Thursday, December 1, the mom-to-be briefly changed her mind, reportedly rushing to seal the case the next day, a choice she addressed on social media.
JESSE JAMES' PREGNANT WIFE BONNIE ROTTEN CALLS OFF DIVORCE ONE DAY AFTER FILING
"The past week has been a pretty terrible week on all accounts," she explained. "I mistakenly posted my private business between my husband and I on social media. I never post anything about my personal life publicly. I posted it and took it all down within 35 minutes."
"Yes, I filed for divorce. The next day I filed a non-suit to stop the divorce," Rotten continued, noting that while she was "very hurt by what I saw when I went through his phone," she still felt strongly about her spouse.
"I love Jesse so much," she spilled.
Shortly after these romantic sentiments, Rotten ultimately filed for divorce a second time on Tuesday, December 6.