Jesse James' Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Calls Off Divorce One Day After Filing
Making it work. One day after filing for divorce from Jesse James, his pregnant wife decided to give their marriage another go.
Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James reportedly rushed to court to seal the divorce case she filed on Thursday, December 1, following their reconciliation. Meanwhile, one day before she filed her petition, Rotten, 29, publicly accused the West Coast Choppers founder, 53, of cheating on her only months after their June wedding.
Now, Bonnie is addressing why she chose to file and later retract the petition, explaining in a statement posted to Instagram: "The past week has been a pretty terrible week on all accounts. I mistakenly posted my private business between my husband and I on social media. I never post anything about my personal life publicly. I posted it and took it all down within 35 minutes."
SANDRA BULLOCK'S EX JESSE JAMES CLAPS BACK AFTER PREGNANT WIFE BONNIE ROTTEN CLAIMS HE CHEATED: 'WHAT THE HELL'
"Yes, I filed for divorce. The next day I filed a non-suit to stop the divorce," she told her more-than two million Instagram followers. Declaring, "I love Jesse so much," Bonnie explained she was "very hurt by what I saw when I went through his phone."
However, Bonnie chose to go back to him, sharing with her followers that she returned home to her husband because, "he didn't say anything inappropriate," nor "talk about 'having sex or meeting up with someone'. That's why I am here working out the marriage that I believe in."
Bonnie insisted everything was "blown out of proportion to a degree that it didn't need to go," referencing how tabloids picked up the story because of Jesse's former romance to Hollywood star Sandra Bullock.
"I would like to have peace in this time as I work on my relationship with my husband," Bonnie continued, before concluding: "I'm pregnant and I would Like to be able to focus on that without the stress of the outside world making it more difficult to have a healthy pregnancy."
In Bonnie's initial claims made to her Instagram Story, she accused the father of her unborn child of being unfaithful, writing: "Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant."
"He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself he’s truly a disgusting human being," she continued, hinting that she had been warned about his past infidelity — he infamously cheated on ex-wife Bullock — by declaring, "I should’ve known better you’re all right."
THE CAT'S OUT THE BAG! THREE MORE MISTRESSES COME FORWARD EXPOSING ADAM LEVINE'S ALLEGED FLINGS & CHEATING WAYS
Jesse vehemently denied his wife's claims the following day while apologizing for their fight. "It was out of line and childish and immature. I’m sorry I did that," he acknowledged on Instagram. "Please know. I’ve never thought about cheating on you. I’ve never tried to cheat on you. I’ve never had the urge to cheat on you. You are the only one I want, forever."
Meanwhile, he admitted to having contacted one of his exes, explaining, "I really thought we were done, and I was so mad and acted out of anger and spite. I know this hurt you and I’m sorry. I unfollowed her and won’t contact again."
He begged the former adult star to come home, promising to do "whatever it takes to make you happy, and gain your love and trust."