Jesse James' Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Calls Off Divorce One Day After Filing

Making it work. One day after filing for divorce from Jesse James, his pregnant wife decided to give their marriage another go.

Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James reportedly rushed to court to seal the divorce case she filed on Thursday, December 1, following their reconciliation. Meanwhile, one day before she filed her petition, Rotten, 29, publicly accused the West Coast Choppers founder, 53, of cheating on her only months after their June wedding.