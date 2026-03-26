Police Rush to Home of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son During Terrifying Attempted Burglary as Disgraced Dad Remains in Prison

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Police rushed to the home of Christian "King" Combs, the son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, after a terrifying attempted burglary unfolded at the property. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a "hot prowl" burglary – when a suspect attempts to break in with a resident inside – around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, a news outlet reported.

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Christian 'King' Combs' Home Was Scene of Burglary

Source: MEGA Christian 'King' Combs continues to support his father amid his 50-month prison sentence.

Authorities reported an attempt to enter through the rear door of the Porter Ranch mansion, which he shares with his girlfriend, Raven Tracy. Police were called to the home by two employees, one of whom was monitoring surveillance footage.

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Suspects Fled Before Officer's Arrived

Source: MEGA Property records showed that Christian 'King' Comb's girlfriend, Raven Tracy, is the owner of the mansion.

The suspects did not get inside the residence and fled before officers arrived. Video from the scene showed multiple police vehicles outside the home as officers searched the property on foot with flashlights. According to property records, Raven owns the home they moved into in August 2024.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Remains Behind Bars

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was sentenced to four years and two months behind bars in October 2025.

Diddy's Family Remains United Amid His Imprisonment

Source: MEGA Diddy's family was often spotted in the courtroom during his trial.