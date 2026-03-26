Police Rush to Home of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son During Terrifying Attempted Burglary as Disgraced Dad Remains in Prison
March 26 2026, Updated 12:27 p.m. ET
Police rushed to the home of Christian "King" Combs, the son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, after a terrifying attempted burglary unfolded at the property.
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a "hot prowl" burglary – when a suspect attempts to break in with a resident inside – around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, a news outlet reported.
Christian 'King' Combs' Home Was Scene of Burglary
Authorities reported an attempt to enter through the rear door of the Porter Ranch mansion, which he shares with his girlfriend, Raven Tracy.
Police were called to the home by two employees, one of whom was monitoring surveillance footage.
Suspects Fled Before Officer's Arrived
The suspects did not get inside the residence and fled before officers arrived.
Video from the scene showed multiple police vehicles outside the home as officers searched the property on foot with flashlights.
According to property records, Raven owns the home they moved into in August 2024.
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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Remains Behind Bars
The frightening incident comes as the "Last Night" singer, 56, remains behind bars after being found guilty in July 2025 on two counts of transportation for prostitution purposes.
Diddy was sentenced to four years and two months in prison, along with a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release. He is currently serving his sentence at Fort Dix, N.J. In addition, he settled several civil suits, including the one filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
Diddy's Family Remains United Amid His Imprisonment
Diddy's family has maintained a united front as the music mogul serves his lengthy sentence.
Apart from Christian, 27, the "I Need a Girl" singer is also a father to six other children: Quincy Taylor Brown, Justin Combs, Chance Combs, twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs, as well as Love Combs.
"The past month has devastated our family," they said in a joint statement one month after the musician's initial September 2024 arrest. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."
The statement continued: "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD. Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, Jessie & D'Lila."