Sean 'Diddy' Combs Looks Unrecognizable in First Prison Video as Gray-Haired Star Works His Cushy Jail Job

Sean "Diddy" Combs was caught on video for the first time since he had to swap partying for prison. The disgraced rapper was seen chatting with another inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey, as he reportedly prepared to begin his work shift at the prison's chapel media library. TMZ obtained a video of Combs taking off his blue jacket and scarf, which he layered over a gray sweatsuit and a brown knit hat.

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was convicted of two prostitution-related charges.

Combs — who is responsible for providing movies and religious materials to other prisoners — was later seen with his jacket back on, as he seemingly clocked out of his shift and left the library while wearing headphones. The Bad Boy Records founder, who had gray hair and a matching beard, then took a walk down one of the prison's hallways, with another inmate pushing a black cart behind him.

@tmz_tv shares new footage of Diddy behind bars at Fort Dix’s media library, wrapping up his work pic.twitter.com/kQcPOeT1vi — streetaddictz.net (@streetaddictz) November 23, 2025 Source: @streetaddictz/X Sean 'Diddy' Combs was seen on video for the first time behind bars.

The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper unexpectedly flashed a smile before approaching a fellow prisoner and engaging in what seemed to be a friendly conversation — though there was no audio in the video to decipher what was being said. FCI Fort Dix responded to the leaked clip in a statement to Page Six, insisting: "We did not produce or authorize the release of this video."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Recently Transferred to Minimal-Security Prison in New Jersey

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was recently transferred to Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Combs was transferred to the New Jersey prison on October 30 after being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since September 2024. The music mogul will remain at Fort Dix as he serves his 50-month prison sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He's expected to be released at some point in 2028. Combs' transfer to the minimum-security federal correctional institution was requested by his attorneys, as the prison offers a special drug treatment program that could help reduce his sentence.

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs' hair has grayed since his September 2024 arrest.

Combs has appeared to have a much more enjoyable jail experience since being transferred last month after allegedly waking up to a knife against his throat at his initial NYC prison. His publicist, Juda Engelmayer, recently provided further details about Combs' cushy prison job as a chaplain's assistant, which is described as one of the most coveted positions for inmates.

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs has a cushy job in prison in the 'chapel library.'