or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Looks Unrecognizable in First Prison Video as Gray-Haired Star Works His Cushy Jail Job

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is serving a 50-month prison sentence in New Jersey.

Profile Image

Nov. 24 2025, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs was caught on video for the first time since he had to swap partying for prison.

The disgraced rapper was seen chatting with another inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey, as he reportedly prepared to begin his work shift at the prison's chapel media library.

TMZ obtained a video of Combs taking off his blue jacket and scarf, which he layered over a gray sweatsuit and a brown knit hat.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs was convicted of two prostitution-related charges.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was convicted of two prostitution-related charges.

Combs — who is responsible for providing movies and religious materials to other prisoners — was later seen with his jacket back on, as he seemingly clocked out of his shift and left the library while wearing headphones.

The Bad Boy Records founder, who had gray hair and a matching beard, then took a walk down one of the prison's hallways, with another inmate pushing a black cart behind him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @streetaddictz/X

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was seen on video for the first time behind bars.

The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper unexpectedly flashed a smile before approaching a fellow prisoner and engaging in what seemed to be a friendly conversation — though there was no audio in the video to decipher what was being said.

FCI Fort Dix responded to the leaked clip in a statement to Page Six, insisting: "We did not produce or authorize the release of this video."

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Recently Transferred to Minimal-Security Prison in New Jersey

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs was recently transferred to Fort Dix in New Jersey.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was recently transferred to Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Combs was transferred to the New Jersey prison on October 30 after being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since September 2024.

The music mogul will remain at Fort Dix as he serves his 50-month prison sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He's expected to be released at some point in 2028.

Combs' transfer to the minimum-security federal correctional institution was requested by his attorneys, as the prison offers a special drug treatment program that could help reduce his sentence.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' hair has grayed since his September 2024 arrest.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' hair has grayed since his September 2024 arrest.

Combs has appeared to have a much more enjoyable jail experience since being transferred last month after allegedly waking up to a knife against his throat at his initial NYC prison.

His publicist, Juda Engelmayer, recently provided further details about Combs' cushy prison job as a chaplain's assistant, which is described as one of the most coveted positions for inmates.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs has a cushy job in prison in the 'chapel library.'
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has a cushy job in prison in the 'chapel library.'

"He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding," said Engelmayer. Combs' duties include cleaning the office, record-keeping and organizing the library.

A former commissioner claimed Combs gets to work in a private, air-conditioned office during his shifts, revealing the "I Need a Girl" hitmaker may even get to eat outside foods catered for religious services.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.