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Political Strategist James Carville Tears Into 'Low-Life' Donald Trump Over His Remarks About Gavin Newsom's 'Learning Disabilities'

split photo of gavin newsom, james carville and donald trump
Source: mega; politicon/youtube

The president referred to California governor as a 'low IQ person' on Monday, March 16.

March 20 2026, Published 2:17 p.m. ET

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James Carville, renowned Democratic political consult and strategist, lost it on Donald Trump following his comments about Gavin Newsom's dyslexia.

Carville, 81, called the 79-year-old POTUS a "low-life sack of s---" in a short video uploaded by Politicon on Thursday, March 19, after the POTUS claimed the California governor's "learning disabilities" make him unqualified to be president.

"With a low IQ person, you know, because Gavin 'Newscum' has admitted that he is — that he has learning disabilities. Honestly, I’m all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president. I don’t want — I think a president should not have learning disabilities," Trump told reporters on Monday.

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Source: politicon/youtube

James Carville laid into Donald Trump following the president's comments about Gavin Newsom's dyslexia.

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James Carville Branded MAGA Supporters 'Ignorant'

image of James Carville revealed he has dyslexia himself.
Source: politicon/youtube

James Carville revealed he has dyslexia himself.

Reacting, Carville raged, "You know who has two thumbs, speaks French, and has dyslexia? Moi! That’s right, me. You know, who else had it? George Washington. You know else had it? Albert Einstein."

The famously combative political commentator best known for leading Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 presidential campaign went on to tell Trump to "go f--- himself."

"You understand that? You get that straight," he ranted. "And I look at all your d--- weed, fat slob, ignorant supporters out there talking about how you’re a good person, you’re no such godd--- thing!"

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James Carville Said He Has 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

image of James Carville called Donald Trump a 'fat' and 'stupid.'
Source: politicon/youtube

James Carville called Donald Trump a 'fat' and 'stupid.'

Contuining his tirade, Carville added that Trump securing the White House proves anyone can be president.

"You do not determine who in the f--- is going to be successful in this country because you are a model that a fat, stupid sack of s--- can get elected president because that’s what you are: a fat, stupid sack a s---," he said.

The Take It Back author's fiery remarks come after he proudly admitted to having "Trump Derangement Syndrome" in previous video posted on March 7.

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'I Hate the Motherf-----'

image of James Carville can't stand Donald Trump.
Source: politicon/youtube

James Carville can't stand Donald Trump.

"You’re right, I got Trump Derangement Syndrome," he declared. "I hate the motherf-----. And you know what? I don’t wanna get rid of it. I don’t wanna get better. I wanna get worse."

The strategist continued, "I don’t wanna get better. I wanna get worse. I wanna hate him more. I pray to God in heaven… Pray for me, Lord. I’m your vessel on this earth. Pray for the people that listen to this. We want more. We wanna hate the son of a b---- so much that we can’t see straight!"

Gavin Newsom Recently Confessed He 'Cannot Read'

image of Gavin Newsom revealed he doesn't read his speeches because he can't.
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom revealed he doesn't read his speeches because he can't.

Meanwhile, Newsom, 58 — who has been hinting at running for president in 2028 — admitted during a book tour stop last month that he did poorly on the SAT and struggles with reading due to his dyslexia.

"I'm literally a 960 SAT guy," he told an audience in Atlanta, Ga., on February 22. "You've never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech."

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