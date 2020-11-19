Holier than thou? Not so much! A bikini model claimed that Pope Francis’ Instagram account briefly liked a sexy snap showing off her assets on the ‘gram.

Natalia Garibotto said that the @franciscus account liked an image of her dressed as a sexy schoolgirl, posing by a locker in a barely-there skirt and crop-top — and has the screen-grabs to prove it.

“At least I’m going to heaven,” she wrote on the tweet, which is now pinned to the top of her page and liked nearly 9,000 times.

At least I'm going to heaven https://t.co/w3nMYWVR6T — Natalia Garibotto (@NataaGataa) November 13, 2020

“My mum may hate my ass pics but the Pope be double-tapping,” the 27-year-old joked with Barstool Sports. She couldn’t believe it at first but thought the blunder was “hilarious.”

“Brb on my way to the Vatican,” Garibotto also joked on Twitter, alongside a prayer emoji.

Social media exploded with reactions and memes. “That booty deserves an aleluya,” a fan wrote. “My mans just admiring God’s creation leave him alone,” another said.

However, not everyone thought the scandal was funny. Some users deemed her remarks disrespectful. “You’re remarks are in poor taste that’s what you do for attention?” a frustrated user tweeted at Garibotto. “Leave Pope Francis he’s one of/if not the the greatest the Pope the Catholic Church has ever had. Why are you trying to destroy his reputation? You dont know how that happened if it did? Could’ve been an accident!”

Still, all publicity seems to be good publicity for the model, who has since gained exposure. “I discovered you thanks to the pope. He has good taste,” one user commented.

The model’s management company, COY Co, made the most of the new wave of attention and reposed the image and said it had “received the POPE’S OFFICIAL BLESSING.”

Neither Garibotto or the Pope follow each other, which makes the like even more baffling. In fact, the @franciscus Instagram account doesn’t follow anyone.

The like on the sexy snap has since been removed. The Pope reportedly has a social media team who have access to the account, which means that the like could have been from a member of staff who simply forgot which account they were logged into.

The Vatican is now seeking an explanation for the like from Instagram. The Catholic News Agency reported that an investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened.

“We can exclude that the ‘like’ came from the Holy See, and it has turned to Instagram for explanations,” a Vatican spokesperson told The Guardian.

“The pope is not like Donald Trump, he’s not sitting around using his phone or computer to tweet all day long,” Robert Mickens, the editor of the English-language edition of the Catholic daily newspaper La Croix, said.

“He does, for example, approve the tweets — but not the likes — and on very rare occasions he has said he would like to tweet something because of a developing situation or emergency. So he would have nothing to do with this — it’s the communications department, and how this happens… who knows.”

While Pope Francis may not have given Garibotto his seal of approval, someone at the Vatican needs to be absolved of their sins!