'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Confesses She Had a 'Complex' Relationship With Simon Guobadia Before Their 'Nightmare' Divorce Exploded

Once she discovered “complex” issues pertaining to Guobadia’s legal status, she knew her relationship was heading “down a dark road” and hired an immigration lawyer in January 2024.

"We had a real serious conversation because, being a supportive wife, I wanted to deal with this head-on," Williams explained. "I got it spelled out completely by an attorney who had been in immigration for 30 years. And my conclusion was: 'I don't want you to travel.' I begged for him not to leave the country. That was not honored."

When Valentine’s Day hit, the couple got into a fight, which she cited as the "point of no return.”

"There was some paperwork that needed to be handled, and I wanted to bring in some attorneys to represent me, and that was frowned upon," she elaborated. "And it wasn't really what he said, it was a look — a look that just felt dark. I just knew I was not looking at the same person I loved before. I could tell that he was just pretty much checked out of the relationship at that point."

Eight days later, Williams filed for divorce, noting she lost her ability to trust him, even though neither party cheated.