'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Confesses She Had a 'Complex' Relationship With Simon Guobadia Before Their 'Nightmare' Divorce Exploded

Composite photo of Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia
Source: @porsha4real/Instagram; @IAMSIMONGUOBADIA/INSTAGRAM

'RHOA' star Porsha Williams reflected on her 'complex' relationship with ex Simon Guobadia in a new interview.

By:

June 23 2025, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

While posing for a re-creation of a famous scene from Waiting to Exhale for its 30th anniversary, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams reflected on her recent relationship drama.

"I didn't expect today to be emotional," she told a media outlet. "But the moment I sat down at that vanity and started brushing my hair, just like Angela [Bassett] in the movie … it hit me: I've prettied up the ugly in my life too, when it wasn't so pretty. And I'm done doing that."

'Different Stages'

Photo of Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams
Source: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Simon Guobadia was deported from the U.S. due to immigration violations.

On June 11, Williams’ divorce from Simon Guobadia was finalized, a few weeks after the photoshoot took place. He appeared for a hearing via Zoom, as he was deported from the U.S. due to immigration violations, which included bank and credit card fraud.

"You go through different stages," the reality starlet noted of her split. "You have that anger. You have the moment where you have to fight for your life in a court situation. And then, toward the end, you have the clarity where you realize you are still blessed. Your family is by our side, your child is protected; there's a whole new life that you can start."

Looking back on her whirlwind relationship with Guobadia — which began in 2021 — Williams called herself a “true hopeless romantic.”

'Someone I Could Trust'

Photo of Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia
Source: @porsha4real/Instagram

Porsha Williams said she thought Simon Guobadia was her 'safety net.'

“Once I decide to be with you, I dedicate everything to you," she explained. "And Simon matched my energy. He's very warm. He loved spending time with me. We were freakin' extra. If we wanted to fly out of the country every weekend or post on Instagram together about how much we loved each other, he was down."

She felt he was a “safety net” due to bad situations she had been in in the past.

“But Simon, he was settled in his life,” she said. “And the biggest thing he used to stress to me was how he had grown. He was very upfront about the things he did in his past relationships and how he had worked on himself. I felt very protected by him. I felt like I met someone I could trust."

MORE ON:
Porsha Williams

'A Point of No Return'

Photo of Porsha Williams
Source: BRAVO

Porsha Williams recalled a fight she had with Simon Guobadia on Valentine's Day 2024 that was a turning point in their relationship.

Once she discovered “complex” issues pertaining to Guobadia’s legal status, she knew her relationship was heading “down a dark road” and hired an immigration lawyer in January 2024.

"We had a real serious conversation because, being a supportive wife, I wanted to deal with this head-on," Williams explained. "I got it spelled out completely by an attorney who had been in immigration for 30 years. And my conclusion was: 'I don't want you to travel.' I begged for him not to leave the country. That was not honored."

When Valentine’s Day hit, the couple got into a fight, which she cited as the "point of no return.”

"There was some paperwork that needed to be handled, and I wanted to bring in some attorneys to represent me, and that was frowned upon," she elaborated. "And it wasn't really what he said, it was a look — a look that just felt dark. I just knew I was not looking at the same person I loved before. I could tell that he was just pretty much checked out of the relationship at that point."

Eight days later, Williams filed for divorce, noting she lost her ability to trust him, even though neither party cheated.

'I Feel Relieved'

Photo of Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia
Source: @porsha4real/Instagram

Porsha Williams said she thinks she filed for divorce 'before' she was ready to.

"Honestly, I feel like I filed before I was ready to file. I filed out of necessity to protect myself," she stated. "This one, I would think he would feel like it was a blindside for him. He was so used to me always finding a way to compromise what's best for me. And this time I just didn't do that."

At their divorce hearing, the judge ruled in favor of Williams, upholding her prenup, giving her spousal support and allowing her to stay in their home for 36 months, with Guobadia having to pay the mortgage and bills. Additionally, he’s responsible for Williams’ legal fees and a lump sum payment as part of their settlement.

"I feel relieved," Williams said of the resolution. "I think the feeling was mutual for me and him. We were both ready to close this chapter and move forward with real life."

