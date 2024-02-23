It's Over! 'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Files for Divorce From Simon Guobadia After 15 Months of Marriage
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's marriage is over.
According to court documents, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, filed for divorce from her husband of 15 months, 59, right after she announced her return to the hit Bravo series.
Per sources close to the former couple, the split is an "ongoing matter" but is "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past" after rumors ran rampant about Guobadia's citizenship status.
The ex-pair married in November 2022 in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony, and they also held a second ceremony in Georgia.
"Yes, we are crazy in love," the activist confirmed alongside a PDA-packed photo with the entrepreneur while announcing their engagement in May 2021.
"I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night," she gushed. "Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."
Williams and Guobadia's romance caused a bit of controversy as the businessman was previously married to Falynn Pina, who appeared as a "friend of" on RHOA and split mere months before his love affair with the mother-of-one began.
"For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them," Williams clarified in caption of the loved-up snap.
However, Williams stated there was no love lost between her and Guobadia's former spouse. "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives," she continued.
The reality star also noted how her new man and her former fiancé, Dennis McKinley, with whom she shares daughter, Pilar Jhena, get along great with Guobadia.
"Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two Black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!" she added.
"It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P #LoveWins," Williams concluded in the update to her fans.
People obtained the court documents and spoke with sources close to Williams.