Porsha Williams Claims Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia's 'Questionable Immigration' and 'Criminal History' Was the Reason for Shocking Split

According to the filing, Williams confronted the entrepreneur via text about the allegations regarding his background. "There are more than one or two reasons we are in this place and I'm forced to make this decision," the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum wrote to Guobadia.

"I will make sure they are written and listed for you to see," she continued. "There is nothing in this world that would have told me I would have to divorce you or that I would even contemplate leaving you even for a day. However, what is between us rocks our foundation to the core."

"I have always trusted you from day one when I took your hand and started on this journey, I've always stressed to you that I feel safe with you and how important for someone like me that is, I've also loved you through and through!" Williams noted. "But all of this shows me you have not cared for me the same and that is a huge problem. Your job is to protect PJ [her daughter] and I and you have not."