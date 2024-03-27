Porsha Williams Claims Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia's 'Questionable Immigration' and 'Criminal History' Was the Reason for Shocking Split
Porsha Williams is revealing the reason she decided to end her marriage to Simon Guobadia.
According to newly filed court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, dropped shocking details about the end of her romance with the businessman, 57, while requesting the judge throw out Guobadia's plea for exclusive access to their home.
"By way of further response, the media frenzy that ensued was solely a result of Husband’s actions, which included revelations about Husband’s criminal history, questionable immigration, and allegations of fraud," the legal papers read.
"Wife shows that the news reports of Husband’s alleged immigration fraud, and what appeared to be an imminent threat of deportation, were shocking and affected Wife’s mental and emotional wellbeing," the motion continued. "None of this information was ever disclosed by Husband to Wife, despite Wife having previously inquired about Husband’s immigration status and criminal history."
According to the filing, Williams confronted the entrepreneur via text about the allegations regarding his background. "There are more than one or two reasons we are in this place and I'm forced to make this decision," the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum wrote to Guobadia.
"I will make sure they are written and listed for you to see," she continued. "There is nothing in this world that would have told me I would have to divorce you or that I would even contemplate leaving you even for a day. However, what is between us rocks our foundation to the core."
"I have always trusted you from day one when I took your hand and started on this journey, I've always stressed to you that I feel safe with you and how important for someone like me that is, I've also loved you through and through!" Williams noted. "But all of this shows me you have not cared for me the same and that is a huge problem. Your job is to protect PJ [her daughter] and I and you have not."
- Porsha Williams Claims Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Locked Her Out of Their Home and Fled to Dubai as Tumultuous Divorce Battle Continues
- It's Over! 'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Files for Divorce From Simon Guobadia After 15 Months of Marriage
- Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Claims 'RHOA' Star Brought an 'Armed Gunman' to Their Home Amid Messy Divorce
The former Dish Nation host's attorney further explained in the court documents, "Since learning of Husband’s checkered immigration history and status, Wife began to question everything that she initially believed to be true as it relates to her Husband’s character, immigration, business dealings, etc, and began to uncover additional information that Husband failed to disclose to Wife. Petitioner did not wish to remain married to a stranger, and filed for divorce."
Williams also accused her estranged spouse of having multiple women over to their marital home and calling the police on her to ruin her reputation. "Wife has returned to the residence on various occasions to retrieve various personal items belonging to Wife and her minor child, as well as to secure various items, after learning that Husband had at least three women in the marital residence on different evenings," the filing claimed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Husband has called law enforcement for no legitimate reason, other than to push a false narrative that he hopes will garner him public attention at the cost of Wife’s reputation. When Wife first returned home on March 7, 2024, she brought her personal security for her own safety in light of Husband’s erratic behavior, including hosting multiple strangers who were unknown to Wife," Williams' lawyer alleged.