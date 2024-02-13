Porsha Williams Will Return to 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' for Season 16 After Cast Shake-Up
Porsha Williams is back where she belongs!
On Tuesday, February 13, Bravo announced the 42-year-old will make her grand return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 16 after departing the series in 2021.
Not only will Williams be back on the hit reality series, but she inked a deal with NBCUniversal to collaborate on "scripted project opportunities across the company’s broadcast and streaming properties."
"I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family," the former Dish Nation host said in a statement. "I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!"
In an announcement from Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentaries at NBC, she explained, "Porsha Williams Guobadia is a multi-hyphenate and we are fortunate to collaborate and tap into her creativity and passion through this partnership."
"Our audience has supported and admired Porsha as she so authentically, hilariously and vulnerably shared her life over the years and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her back to the NBCU family," her statement concluded.
Williams, who spent nine seasons on RHOA before her departure, took to her Instagram to share a video of herself revealing the news.
"Who said that?" she jokingly said before referencing the new phase in her life being married to Simon Guobadia. "Porsha Williams coming back to Real Housewives of Atlanta? That's false. But Porsha Guobadia is in the building. Haha, see ya, mwah!"
The shocking update comes as Kandi Burruss announced the end of her 14 years on the show. As OK! previously reported, Andy Cohen teased an exciting new era of the Georgia franchise.
"I talked a lot about Kandi yesterday, and I think Kandi's leaving Housewives of Atlanta is now having everyone saying, 'Well, what is happening with Housewives of Atlanta? Why aren't we getting an update? What's going on?' and so, and I didn't want to talk about it," the Bravo boss said during an episode of his radio show.
"I do want to say I'm not announcing anything, but we are on it and the casting is superb," the Watch What Happens Live host revealed. "It's funny because I saw casting last week and I was thinking, 'Okay, this is going to be great.' We have a sense and by the way, now that we know Kandi is leaving, that also allows us to put other puzzle pieces together and figure out, 'Okay, well, you know, where do we go here?' She's a big loss, but I think it allows us to figure out the future and I'm very excited about the casting that we have."