Porsha Williams Will Return to 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' for Season 16 After Cast Shake-Up

"I talked a lot about Kandi yesterday, and I think Kandi's leaving Housewives of Atlanta is now having everyone saying, 'Well, what is happening with Housewives of Atlanta? Why aren't we getting an update? What's going on?' and so, and I didn't want to talk about it," the Bravo boss said during an episode of his radio show.

"I do want to say I'm not announcing anything, but we are on it and the casting is superb," the Watch What Happens Live host revealed. "It's funny because I saw casting last week and I was thinking, 'Okay, this is going to be great.' We have a sense and by the way, now that we know Kandi is leaving, that also allows us to put other puzzle pieces together and figure out, 'Okay, well, you know, where do we go here?' She's a big loss, but I think it allows us to figure out the future and I'm very excited about the casting that we have."