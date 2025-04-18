Post Malone's Ex-Fiancée Files for Full Physical Custody of Their 2-Year-Old Daughter After Shocking Split
Post Malone's ex-fiancée, Hee Sung "Jamie" Park, filed for full physical custody in Los Angeles earlier this week, asking the court to award her primary control of their 2-year-old daughter, identified in the docs only as "DDP."
Park claims DDP has been living with her since November 2024, right around the time sources claimed she and Malone split.
In the filing, the mother asked the judge only to give the pop star visitation rights.
Post hasn't filed a response to these legal documents yet. However, he has reportedly filed his own custody documents in Utah in recent weeks.
The singer's filing was sealed, so there is no hint of what sort of arrangement he wants from the judge yet.
The former couple welcomed a child together around May 2022. Like his ex-fiancée, Malone hasn’t revealed his daughter's name, but he did get her initials, DDP, tattooed on his forehead five months after she was born.
Even though Malone and his baby mama kept their romance private, the singer hasn't always been shy when it came to talking about her and their daughter.
Soon after their daughter was born, the "Sunflower" singer went on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and said that he always wanted to have a big family and that his then-fiancée was the “No. 1 mom in the f------ universe."
He later told Apple Music in 2023 that becoming a dad slowed him down in his partying, something that used to be a sticking point in his relationship.
"There used to be a time, especially at the beginning of our relationship, that I would just disappear for a week," Malone said. "And I was like, ‘Oh man, that’s so shady. I’m such a turd.’ But now I don’t, and it’s been surprisingly easy because this is the stuff I’ve always wanted to do."
Malone and his ex-fiancée reportedly went their separate ways at the end of 2024.
Not too long after, the rockstar-turned-country singer was spotted with a new lady, reportedly named Christy Lee, in January 2025 while out in Rome.
Lee is reportedly a Parsons School of Design student who lives in New York City.
Despite being engaged to one of the biggest musicians in the world at the moment, the Chemical rapper's now ex-fiancée remained out of the spotlight, as well as their young daughter.
