Post Malone's Ex-Fiancée Files for Full Physical Custody of Their 2-Year-Old Daughter After Shocking Split

Post Malone's ex-fiancée, Hee Sung "Jamie" Park, filed for full physical custody in Los Angeles earlier this week, asking the court to award her primary control of their 2-year-old daughter, identified in the docs only as "DDP."

Park claims DDP has been living with her since November 2024, right around the time sources claimed she and Malone split.

In the filing, the mother asked the judge only to give the pop star visitation rights.