Post Malone Gets Handsy With New Woman as Fans Believe He Called Off His Engagement to Baby Mama: Watch
Post Malone is no longer a fiancé, it seems.
The famed singer sparked speculation he called off his engagement with his longtime lover, known only by the name Jamie, after a fan captured a video of the "I Had Some Help" singer and a new woman, reportedly identified as Christy Lee.
"Post Malone randomly showing up in your small hometown bar & saying hi to you," a message written over a clip shared earlier this week of the "Congratulations" crooner and a girl social media users are insisting is not the mother of his child — whom he proposed to in June 2022.
In the video, Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, sat beside Lee with his hand resting on her thigh from an upper level of the establishment, as he looked down at a fan and waved from above. The creator of the upload said the interaction took place at Indian Creek Steakhouse in Idaho.
In the comments section of the upload, fans were quick to call out that the woman holding onto Malone's arm in the video was not Jamie — who has managed to keep a low profile publicly amid her apparently former relationship with the "Better Now" singer.
"It IS NOT Jamie. It’s a new girl. Name of a Christy Lee 😢," one person claimed, while a second supporter insisted: "All this arguing in the comments about whether or not the girl is Jamie. Anyone who is a true fan knows this is NOT her. She looks nothing like Jamie."
"Omg I must be behind… what happen to Jamie?!" a third fan asked, as a fourth individual declared: "That’s not Jamie. Y’all are getting your Asian girls confused 😭😭."
Fans had a similar reaction back in January after paparazzi photos circulated online of Malone and Lee.
At the time, outlets appeared to mistakenly report that the "Sunflower" hitmaker was seen with his fiancée at Mascagni Hotel in Rome, Italy, however, his admirers were again quick to call out the woman was allegedly not Jamie — whom he welcomed a child with in 2022 — but rather his new girl.
It's unclear when Malone seemingly called off his engagement with Jamie and started his rumored romance with Lee.
Malone opened up about his engagement during an August 2023 appearance on "Call Her Daddy."
"We’re not married — it was just a proposal," he told host Alex Cooper at the time. "I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said 'no.' She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow’ and I was like, 'Alright.' And then I did, and I was sober, and it was nice."