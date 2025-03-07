or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > post malone
OK LogoNEWS

Post Malone Gets Handsy With New Woman as Fans Believe He Called Off His Engagement to Baby Mama: Watch

Photo of Post Malone.
Source: MEGA

Post Malone appears to be in a new relationship.

By:

March 7 2025, Published 8:32 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Post Malone is no longer a fiancé, it seems.

The famed singer sparked speculation he called off his engagement with his longtime lover, known only by the name Jamie, after a fan captured a video of the "I Had Some Help" singer and a new woman, reportedly identified as Christy Lee.

Article continues below advertisement
post malone handsy new woman fans called off engagement baby mama
Source: @gabbyzcool/TikTok

The famed singer was spotted getting cozy with a woman who didn't appear to be his fiancé, Jamie.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"Post Malone randomly showing up in your small hometown bar & saying hi to you," a message written over a clip shared earlier this week of the "Congratulations" crooner and a girl social media users are insisting is not the mother of his child — whom he proposed to in June 2022.

In the video, Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, sat beside Lee with his hand resting on her thigh from an upper level of the establishment, as he looked down at a fan and waved from above. The creator of the upload said the interaction took place at Indian Creek Steakhouse in Idaho.

Article continues below advertisement
post malone handsy new woman fans called off engagement baby mama
Source: @gabbyzcool/TikTok

The new lady is reportedly a woman named Christy Lee.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments section of the upload, fans were quick to call out that the woman holding onto Malone's arm in the video was not Jamie — who has managed to keep a low profile publicly amid her apparently former relationship with the "Better Now" singer.

"It IS NOT Jamie. It’s a new girl. Name of a Christy Lee 😢," one person claimed, while a second supporter insisted: "All this arguing in the comments about whether or not the girl is Jamie. Anyone who is a true fan knows this is NOT her. She looks nothing like Jamie."

MORE ON:
post malone

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
post malone handsy new woman fans called off engagement baby mama
Source: MEGA

Post Malone welcomed a child with his fiancée, Jamie, in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

"Omg I must be behind… what happen to Jamie?!" a third fan asked, as a fourth individual declared: "That’s not Jamie. Y’all are getting your Asian girls confused 😭😭."

Fans had a similar reaction back in January after paparazzi photos circulated online of Malone and Lee.

Article continues below advertisement
post malone handsy new woman fans called off engagement baby mama
Source: MEGA

Post Malone proposed to Jamie in June 2022 while in Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, outlets appeared to mistakenly report that the "Sunflower" hitmaker was seen with his fiancée at Mascagni Hotel in Rome, Italy, however, his admirers were again quick to call out the woman was allegedly not Jamie — whom he welcomed a child with in 2022 — but rather his new girl.

It's unclear when Malone seemingly called off his engagement with Jamie and started his rumored romance with Lee.

Malone opened up about his engagement during an August 2023 appearance on "Call Her Daddy."

"We’re not married — it was just a proposal," he told host Alex Cooper at the time. "I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I’m off my rocker hammered and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said 'no.' She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow’ and I was like, 'Alright.' And then I did, and I was sober, and it was nice."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.